Napa Journal: Loving -- and hating -- Napa's 3 roundabouts

When I asked readers for their opinions of Napa’s new roundabouts, I didn’t anticipate the passion of their responses.

Nearly 50 people emailed me about their experiences. By a three-to-one margin, motorists loved the loop-the-loops.

“I would have to say the roundabouts are probably the best road project Napa has done since the Trancas overpass over Highway 29,” wrote Josh Forte. “Previously it could take a few minutes to get through this intersection at peak commute times, now the longest I think I have waited is about 20 seconds.”

Dr. John H. Kirk said the same thing in fewer words: “The new triple roundabouts have given my car much joy since their completion. I am only frustrated by those who are still learning how to negotiate their elegance.”

“I think they are working better every day as drivers learn how to negotiate them safely,” said Vic Connell.

“I love them. I wish we had them at every intersection in Napa,” wrote Chris Polstin. “I’m tired of waiting for our stupid lights on stupid timers to tell me when I can go.”