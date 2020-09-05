Napa Journal: Loving -- and hating -- Napa's 3 roundabouts

When I asked readers for their opinions of Napa’s new roundabouts, I didn’t anticipate the passion of their responses.
Nearly 50 people emailed me about their experiences. By a three-to-one margin, motorists loved the loop-the-loops.
“I would have to say the roundabouts are probably the best road project Napa has done since the Trancas overpass over Highway 29,” wrote Josh Forte. “Previously it could take a few minutes to get through this intersection at peak commute times, now the longest I think I have waited is about 20 seconds.”
Dr. John H. Kirk said the same thing in fewer words: “The new triple roundabouts have given my car much joy since their completion. I am only frustrated by those who are still learning how to negotiate their elegance.”
“I think they are working better every day as drivers learn how to negotiate them safely,” said Vic Connell.
“I love them. I wish we had them at every intersection in Napa,” wrote Chris Polstin. “I’m tired of waiting for our stupid lights on stupid timers to tell me when I can go.”
More than one person said they were eager to have roundabouts at the Third/Silverado five-way intersection. Another suggested one at the entrance to Bel Aire Plaza.
“Elegance” and “best road project” were not words used by the dissenters.
“They’re HORRIBLE. I’ve had to dodge cars every other time I drive through it. WAY too many near misses. I don’t know who came up with such a terrible idea,” wrote Cynthia Castillo.
In a similar vein, Stephen Federico wrote: “While most of my friends say they avoid the area altogether, I have been almost magnetically drawn to its hypnotizing maze of mayhem, complete with split lane islands and surrounded by fellow confused, if not completely stunned, motorists.”
Susan Broadwell said her first impression is “one of confusion and constantly having to trust that the other driver will yield.” As someone who had two vehicles totaled in her first four years in Napa due to inattentive drivers, she lacks that trust, she said.
One driver, an 81-year-old who shall remain nameless, confessed to being overwhelmed when he waited until a Sunday afternoon to try the roundabouts for the first time. “I ended up facing all the traffic coming from Browns Valley! Yikes! I pulled onto the shoulder and waited it out. I’ve decided to skip the circles for now.”
Rich Collins, a bicyclist, struck a similar note. “For a cyclist, it’s a bit terrifying,” he said. “Now drivers speed through in a fast slalom, weaving between lanes and shooting onto the side streets.”
He wishes the city would reinforce yield signs with posted speed limits.
Kevin Sarmento loves the roundabouts, but worries that “many people are clueless about the rules and protocols.”
“We get many tourists driving through the area and I frequently see people making mistakes or not understanding who has the right of way,” Sarmento said.
Lori Burns is another roundabout fan, but doesn’t like it that so many motorists have switched their approach to Clay Street where they speed. This unintended consequence needs city attention, she and several others said.
How dangerous are the roundabouts? I asked Sgt. Kristofer Jenny who heads Napa PD’s traffic unit.
“Occasionally there’s been some confused/wrong way drivers, but they figure it out real quick and the other motorists have appeared patient with them,” Jenny said.
The roundabouts have proven to be safe, with just eight reported collisions since March — three required a police report and only one involved an injury (complaint of back pain), Jenny said.
COVID-19 impacts on businesses and travel have likely contributed to the roundabouts’ early success, Jenny ventured. Collisions have been down citywide since March.
“The real test won’t be until we’ve ‘opened’ back up and we get the school traffic in the mornings and afternoons,” he said.
I will close with a comment from a household where the roundabouts aren’t just loved, but loved passionately.
“Every time my husband & I navigate them together, he says he wishes he still had his old Porsche so he could ‘really rip through them,’” said Tege Montmorency.
