America embraces all kinds of music genres from zydeco to hip hop to banda. This diversity is one of the things that makes our culture great.
Good job, America.
Kevin Courtney is not so embracing. Over the decades I’ve oriented to rock and pop, but not much else and never country. Born in New England, I couldn’t relate to the twang of it.
I did live for three years as a teenager in Memphis, a city with a strong country music tradition. Not that I cared. I preferred to listen to a station that played The Beatles morning, noon and night.
I remember being roped into going to a Johnny Cash concert during that period. I squirmed every minute of it.
When I arrived in the Bay Area in the late ‘60s, I bonded with free-form San Francisco rock stations. My day began and ended with Janis Joplin, Neil Young and the Doors.
Then one day my favorite station abruptly transformed into a country and western operation. I had to scramble for an alternative. All those syrupy lyrics were more than I could handle.
Call me an elitist. Just don’t call me a hillbilly.
In the ‘80s I visited my sister in Nashville, the commercial heart of country. I was treated to an evening at the Grand Ole Opry which had moved from the Ryman auditorium to the new Opryland. I don’t remember much about the evening except that it was loooong.
A quarter century passed. I paid country virtually no mind.
Then this fall we began watching Ken Burns’ 16 and one-half-hour documentary, “Country Music,” on PBS. The initial draw wasn’t so much the music as Burns, the master documentarian. Ever since his landmark “The Civil War,” I’ve sought out anything he does.
“Country Music” is more than a collection of greatest hits. It’s the sociological history of the once-rural South, of a time when people made their own music from folk and gospel traditions.
Then, as Burns tells it, things heated up. Soon there were singing cowboys and Hank Williams, Bob Wills, Woody Guthrie and Patsy Cline, then bluegrass, honky-tonk, rockabilly, the Nashville sound, the Bakersfield sound and before you know it, Garth Brooks was swinging on a rope across a Texas arena and Dolly Parton was breaking hearts with “Jolene.”
“Country Music” is a wild ride through regional backwaters of American life that a snobbish Yankee like me had too readily overlooked. The series presents bigger-than-life characters, often in amazing costumes, emoting in ways that can cut deep if you only pause to listen.
The series quickly won us over. I felt I’d been dropped into a previously hidden entertainment universe. Listening to interviews with such performers as Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard, I found myself wondering how I might join their music family.
Since our viewing ended a month ago, we’ve made various country music traditions part of our daily lives.
We’ve queued up string and bluegrass bands on Pandora. Cheryl makes dinner to The SteelDrivers and Old Crow Medicine Show. When the hit “Wagon Wheel” comes on, we break into song.
I now play Emmylou Harris songs more than Bruce Springsteen’s, which can seem like some inversion of the natural order, but there you are. Another round of “Pancho and Lefty,” anyone?
Finally, there’s Johnny Cash. What a man, what a life. His story is threaded through many episodes of “Country Music.” The final episode will bring you to tears.
And to think I disdained you back in high school, Johnny. I humbly apologize.