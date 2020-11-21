Napa Journal: Meet some of Napa Valley's super litter-picker-uppers

“Rumors flew about that I was in dire financial straits, needing to make a buck or two on recycling cans and bottles,” Bishop said in an email. Not so. “I just hated to see the trash blemish my walk.”

“Roadside trash is like a cancer. Once it rears its ugly head, it continues to fester,” he said.

Twelve years later, Bishop is still at it. While walking and picking, he thinks of his brother who subsequently died and accepts thank-yous from neighbors. “I tell each of them that I only do it to ... enjoy the natural beauty of living in the Carneros. My brother would be pleased.”

Carrying a 5-gallon bucket and a grabber, Dave Wagner used to snare trash along Old Sonoma Road up over the notch. He would pile up the big stuff and return in his car to retrieve it for his household bin.

“Picking up trash teaches one just how inconsiderate humans are to our environment,” said Wagner, who has since joined a gym and no longer goes on trash walks.

Then there’s Norm Manzer, a St. Helena resident who attacks trash with the zeal of a pit bull.