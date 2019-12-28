When my two children went off to college 20 years ago and never came back, I morphed into an adult who lost his kid touch.
Youngsters were still fine, but I could relate more easily to dogs and cats, puppies and kittens. All things considered, I thought furry animals were cuter.
Unlike me, Cheryl, who raised three of her own, never let her parenting instincts atrophy. She retained her abiding love of human babies. Her heart never hardened one bit.
My wandering in a childless desert ended in October 2018 when my son Dennis and Margaret brought Helena Wren Courtney into the world. This wasn’t any generic baby. It was a Courtney baby. And what a difference that made.
From our Napa outpost more than 400 miles away, Cheryl and I became Helena’s biggest Instagram fans. Nothing streaming on HBO or Netflix is nearly as compelling.
The first thing I do at breakfast is check if there have been any overnight postings. If it’s a video with sound, I turn up the volume.
You’ve never seen such delight from someone eating his Cheerios.
Recent Instagram highlights feature Helena, now 14 months, waving a feather dangling from a stick as she puts the family cat through wild gyrations.
There’s also the video of a babbling Helena walking and pointing as if giving a great oratory, then putting arms akimbo for rhetorical emphasis.
No cat can perform like this. No dog either. But a Courtney grandchild can!
As this Long Beach infant captured our hearts and imaginations, something equally marvelous began developing much closer to home in Petaluma.
I speak of Cheryl’s daughter, Julia, who is now five months pregnant with a boy child.
That’s right. We’re about to have TWO grandchildren.
Cheryl is riding an ecstatic high. An Instagram grandchild in Long Beach is one thing. A grandbaby 40 minutes away — my goodness!
Whether or not Julia would ever become a mom was always an uncertain thing. She’s a cartoonist. A cartoonist who left Napa for 10 years to make her mark on New York City.
But she came home three years ago and reconnected with Oliver, her old Napa boyfriend. And before you knew it, they were a serious couple. And the biological clock was ticking.
Dennis and Margaret were in their mid- to upper-30s before they had Helena. Julia and Oliver are following the same script with their pregnancy.
While Cheryl was instantly gaga at the prospect of having a North Bay grandchild, I was slow to warm. I had to wonder if I could handle two grandchildren in my life. One in Long Beach seemed perfectly fine. And given the distance from here to there, less messy.
But I’m coming around. My heart is beating warmer.
I can see folks out there in Reader Land shaking their heads. What’s wrong with Courtney? Why so blind to the miracle of life, the continuation of the generations, and all that.
All I can say is that when I dig myself into a lifestyle rut, I dig deep.
Enthusiastic grandparents are everywhere. Testimonials such as “the best dads get promoted to grandpa” or “few things are more delightful than grandchildren fighting over your lap” capture the flavor.
I blanch at the saccharine sentiments, while acknowledging that expanded grandfatherhood could be a great thing.
I’m feeling the tingle of it. More babies, more opportunities to bestow love. Seems logical.
With any luck, I could emerge from all this birthing a better person.