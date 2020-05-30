Napa Journal: My furlough surprise

Day Two. I filled out my EDD application online. Took two hours. I kept screwing up.

Day Three was to be the first day of the fence rebuild. I’d girded myself for some grubby digging.

Then came a 7 a.m. phone call that changed EVERYTHING. It was Cheryl’s daughter Julia. She’d been admitted to Petaluma Valley Hospital seven hours earlier. Her baby was on his way.

This news blew up our home stay. Furlough merlot! Cheryl was about to have her very own first grandchild.

We did a happy dance. The pregnancy that stretched back to last summer was wrapping up in a crescendo.

Cheryl had planned to be at her daughter’s side during labor. That was before COVID. Now Petaluma Valley was admitting only one support person. Cheryl would have to do the birth countdown from 25 miles away.

I’d have put the fence project on ice right then and there, but no, Cheryl wanted to start tearing things apart. Perhaps this was her way of obliterating the passage of time until her daughter’s and the baby’s safe outcomes were assured.

So we did some dismantling and I began probing the dimensions of the concrete masses buried in the dirt. Hours ticked by and no word from Julia.