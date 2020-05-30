Napa Journal: My furlough surprise

Most things aren’t as bad as you imagine they will be. Take my furlough, for example.
Going into it, my enthusiasm was only slightly greater than that of a journalist assigned to work at a meatpacking plant during COVID.
I didn’t expect to like sitting around the house for nine straight days (10 if you count Memorial Day). I balked at having to tackle a long-delayed fence building project, even if Cheryl was eager to join me.
A stay-at-home furlough seemed like a big waste of time. I feared I wouldn’t get into the rhythm of it.
Day One started inauspiciously. Cheryl had suffered a flat tire the day before and was driving around on the spare.
A disturbing thought crossed my mind. What were the odds that this spare had the correct pressure? Probably zero.
I got out the pressure gauge. It read 7 psi. The owner’s manual specified 35.
My god! Cheryl had been traveling at highway speeds, too.
Taking care of this tire situation consumed a chunk of my first day.
Day Two. I filled out my EDD application online. Took two hours. I kept screwing up.
Day Three was to be the first day of the fence rebuild. I’d girded myself for some grubby digging.
Then came a 7 a.m. phone call that changed EVERYTHING. It was Cheryl’s daughter Julia. She’d been admitted to Petaluma Valley Hospital seven hours earlier. Her baby was on his way.
This news blew up our home stay. Furlough merlot! Cheryl was about to have her very own first grandchild.
We did a happy dance. The pregnancy that stretched back to last summer was wrapping up in a crescendo.
Cheryl had planned to be at her daughter’s side during labor. That was before COVID. Now Petaluma Valley was admitting only one support person. Cheryl would have to do the birth countdown from 25 miles away.
I’d have put the fence project on ice right then and there, but no, Cheryl wanted to start tearing things apart. Perhaps this was her way of obliterating the passage of time until her daughter’s and the baby’s safe outcomes were assured.
So we did some dismantling and I began probing the dimensions of the concrete masses buried in the dirt. Hours ticked by and no word from Julia.
Cheryl got cranky. What kind of labor was this? she said, not referring to the fence project. Exactly what was happening over at Petaluma Valley anyway?
Late that afternoon Cheryl got a text from Oliver. Baby Felix born. Mother and child recovering. More info to come.
Cheryl was excited to the point of tears. The miracle of life filled her heart.
The big story for the rest of the furlough was not the fence project, which did not get finished, but Felix who, would you believe, is an exceptionally handsome boy child. Everyone in the extended family says so.
Cheryl had a brief audience with mother and baby at their Petaluma home a few days later, but under masked conditions and no baby holding! No germ was going to upend this birth story.
The big reveal was on Sunday when Julia’s two brothers and I were invited to sit, masked, under umbrellas in their well-ventilated front yard and observe Felix from a modest distance.
Julia and Oliver riveted us with the birth story which bordered on the harrowing. The baby’s heart rate had dropped at the last minute, turning a routine birth into an emergency C-section.
I defy anyone to hear this blow-by-blow and not tear up. My mask hid the wetness on my cheeks.
We drove back to Napa thoroughly at peace with ourselves and the state of the world, COVID be damned.
Baby Felix had arrived. The status quo of the universe had been disrupted in some unknown but seemingly magical way.
There was so much to ponder, and I don’t mean the fence project.
Kevin can be reached at kcourtney@napanews.com.
