My sister who lives in Nashville is coming for a three-day visit with her husband, which is absolutely thrilling. Her only previous visit to Napa was 40 years ago.
Much has changed. I have a different house, a different wife, a different hair line.
Napa’s transformation has been even greater. That mom-and-pop downtown of old? Blown out. We got wine and real restaurants now.
In theory, hosting Dorothy and Jamie for an extended weekend ought to be easy. Just show them the shiny new Napa.
Only there’s a problem. Cheryl and I aren’t all that familiar with the ultra new stuff.
What happens if they’re seeking the Napa Valley of elegant wine salons and spa treatments only to confront a Courtney lifestyle defined by Two Buck Chuck and homemade taco salads?
We rarely venture north of Yountville. I’ve paid to taste wine only once in my life. I still believe that bellying up to the bar for free samples was a good thing.
Cheryl’s pre-visit jitters exceed my own. Being Dorothy’s brother, I can probably rest on my Courtney laurels, she says, whereas she’s a relative newcomer and carries the greater burden of getting home base in order.
Is our guest bedroom too shabby? Do Dorothy and Jamie have exotic eating preferences?
With the visit six weeks away, we’ve begun testing possible itineraries. At night, Cheryl reads Napa Valley restaurant menus online.
There’s surprising sameness. Steak and salmon are everywhere at near-identical prices. Burgers cost $18 and up. And pasta, pasta, pasta.
Ethnic menus leave us scratching our heads. If we haven’t dared taste them, would Nashville embrace them?
Last weekend I did the logical, overdue thing. I called Dorothy to clear some things up. I know very little about your lifestyle and preferences, I said. Our living 2,000 miles apart for almost 50 years has created vast info voids.
What are your Napa Valley expectations? Would you rather use Napa as a launching pad for day trips into the Bay Area, which by many accounts is a more exciting place?
Dorothy, bless her heart, told me to relax. They were coming to see us in our everyday Napa world. No far-flung sightseeing necessary. No spa treatments. She was particularly keen to tour the Register office.
A sweet response, don’t you think? If seeing my cubicle isn’t sufficiently entertaining, I suppose I could show them the murals in back on the Vine Trail.
Dorothy has sharp memories from their previous visit circa 1980. She remembers downtown Napa as a sleepy place. As far as wine went, we toured Robert Mondavi and Sterling, or so she said.
I was impressed. I remember nothing about that visit. Dorothy’s assertion to the contrary, I’m not convinced it even happened.
While Mondavi and Sterling were classic choices for 1980, I didn’t think visits to those two big boys would cut it today. The zeitgeist has moved on.
Thus, Cheryl has added tours and tastings at smaller wineries to her internet searches. But whatever we do, forget The Prisoner, she said. Just the name gives her chills.
If readers have suggestions for local places to taste wine and eat food and sightsee that would appeal to visitors from Music City USA, I’d like to hear them. We have three full-day itineraries to fill.
Part of me says not to sweat it. At its most elemental, this visit is about a sister visiting her older brother — a brother whom she’s seen maybe a dozen times over the decades.
We’re members of a select club, Dorothy and I. Only a couple of people on the planet share the personal histories that we do. Our parents are gone. Our brother Joe died in 2018.
We have a lot of talking to do. The Courtney world we share is shrinking.