Napa Journal: Nothing's normal about routine health care these days

When COVID hit, I didn’t care much that barber shops and bars had to close, nor did I have a favorite French bistro to mourn.
I had more elemental concerns: my health. What if my family doctor and my dentist never reopen?
I had long-standing appointments with each of them for late June. My doc would tell me if my blood chemistry revealed any surprise problems. My dentist would tell me if my receding gums were still capable of supporting my pearly whites.
Lots of people are avoiding doctors and hospitals during COVID, fearful that whatever ails them is more tolerable than possibly contracting a coronavirus in a health care setting.
Not me.
I crave routine health care. If there’s something wrong with me, I want someone to nip it in the bud.
With my dental visit only days away, I hadn’t received my usual reminder postcard. So I called and asked, “You open?”
Of course, said the receptionist, who then briefed me on the new protocols.
Appointments run late because of the extra time needed to decontaminate from previous patients. Don’t walk in. Phone from the parking lot and announce myself. Expect to answer health questions and have my temp taken.
The scene in the office was a little intimidating. Staff looked ready to perform major surgery on me. Gowns, masks, face shields — the whole works.
The hygienist set me down in an improvised wind tunnel. A fan blew over me, directing any flyaway microbes toward a wall-mounted exhaust fan that roared.
Instead of using a magic wand to vaporize plaque, the hygienist ground away using an old-fashioned file. Fewer aerosols, she said.
Then I met with my dentist who was garbed as if he had just returned from the International Space Station. PPE to the max!
Did I know that dentistry was the profession most at risk for catching COVID-19? he asked.
He had closed his practice for two months, then decided he had no choice but to reopen. He had patients walking around with temporary crowns.
I removed my face covering and tried shallow breathing as he inspected my teeth. Heaven forbid I were to sneeze.
My mouth passed muster. I’ll get to chew for another year.
My annual physical was last Monday. The office staff wouldn’t take my germy credit card. I’ll get a bill later. The waiting room had been stripped of magazines, although there were still brochures available for colorectal cancer.
My doc greeted me with a big grin. Or I imagined it was a grin. I could see stretch lines extending from beyond his mask.
Because he didn’t have to look into my mouth for an hour, he wasn’t dressed in a space suit like my dentist. Just the mask, but no hand shaking.
We talked about me. We talked about him.
He’d been doing mostly phone visits with patients, reopening his practice in stages. His patient volume still wasn’t back to normal. He had one patient with a bursting appendix who needed convincing to go to the hospital.
One hundred of his patients had been tested for COVID. None of them had tested positive, he said.
How was I doing? We both agreed that journalists live for disasters and upheavals of practically any sort.
In a way, so too do doctors. Times like these are evidence that theirs is a higher calling.
My appendix was fine, so we got to talk about low vitamin D and what I eat and drink for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
I’ve answered these questions pretty much the same way for years. When I say “one glass of red wine” for dinner, I always worry he doesn’t believe me.
Who drinks just one glass of wine? Especially during COVID?
