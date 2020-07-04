Napa Journal: Nothing's normal about routine health care these days

My doc greeted me with a big grin. Or I imagined it was a grin. I could see stretch lines extending from beyond his mask.

Because he didn’t have to look into my mouth for an hour, he wasn’t dressed in a space suit like my dentist. Just the mask, but no hand shaking.

We talked about me. We talked about him.

He’d been doing mostly phone visits with patients, reopening his practice in stages. His patient volume still wasn’t back to normal. He had one patient with a bursting appendix who needed convincing to go to the hospital.

One hundred of his patients had been tested for COVID. None of them had tested positive, he said.

How was I doing? We both agreed that journalists live for disasters and upheavals of practically any sort.

In a way, so too do doctors. Times like these are evidence that theirs is a higher calling.

My appendix was fine, so we got to talk about low vitamin D and what I eat and drink for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

I’ve answered these questions pretty much the same way for years. When I say “one glass of red wine” for dinner, I always worry he doesn’t believe me.

Who drinks just one glass of wine? Especially during COVID?

