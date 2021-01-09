Napa Journal: One of us gets the COVID vaccine

Cheryl got the best possible gift last month. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was injected into her right arm the day after Christmas.

She hadn’t anticipated being one of the first Americans to get protection against the pandemic virus. Indeed, we had both resigned ourselves to waiting until spring or beyond.

Then came the phone call. A supervisor at one of her places of employment called to offer a vaccine just approved by the FDA for emergency use.

Cheryl hesitated, but not because she was worried about risk. Aren’t there frontline health care workers who need this vaccine more? she asked.

Cheryl’s not a nurse. She doesn’t work in an ER or ICU. She does her job without suiting up in a spacesuit.

Indeed, she is often able to do her allied health care job from the safety of our home.

But not always. If she must leave home for this job, she’d been equipped with a face shield for unexpected encounters with patients whose COVID health cannot be vouched for.