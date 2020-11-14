Napa Journal: Picking up the trash

Motorists along Partrick are not nearly so prolific. When I set out on a recent Saturday, I carried a small plastic bag that I figured would be adequate for the entire two miles up and back.

Wear gloves, said Cheryl, who finds my project slightly distasteful.

Not necessary, I said. Most of this stuff has been baking in the sun for weeks. It’s been rendered sterile.

Litter does not hide from you. It taunts. Dare you bend waaaay over and touch me? Dare you risk rubbing up against poison oak?

I was so focused on snaring bottle caps and ketchup packets that I didn’t hear another walker approach from behind. Good job, she called out.

When I explained my project, she volunteered to help. When I got to her house further up, I could swap out my bag for a new one that she would put out for me.

She, too, was a trash vigilante. I was tackling a relatively pristine part of Partrick, she said. If I wanted to step up my game, I should go to the very top where young people park and toss prolifically. She was always calling the county to get on it.

Note to self: Don’t go where she goes. My section of Partrick is easy, except for a pullout that attracts periodic dumps.