Napa Journal: Reaching out while sheltering at home

Until the coronavirus, I did most of my worrying about small things. A leaky faucet, for example, could drive me crazy.

That made me a small person, but I was happy being small.

It’s different now. Our world is beset; much of daily life has ground to a halt. This leaves us hungering for the personal connections that have fallen away during shelter-in-home.

That’s even true for me, and I get to not-shelter-in-home for 40 hours a week when I go to the Register office.

I spent a big chunk of last Sunday reaching out by phone to relations in Tennessee, Indiana and Southern California, while Cheryl set up a Zoom studio in the living room for a 70-minute video chat with her three children in Oakland, Sacramento and Sonoma.

How effective are video conferences as tool for family togetherness? Judging from the eruptions of hilarity seeping from the living room, very.

There was as much laughter and emotional volatility in this Zoom chat as from any flesh-and-blood gathering that, in normal times, we would be having on Easter or Mothers Day.

Indeed, maybe more. Everyone was staring directly into the faces of everyone else. No flicker of emotion got missed.