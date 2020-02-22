Napa Journal: Readers give suggestions for Napa Valley visitors

Three weeks ago I wrote about the daunting prospect of hosting my sister and her husband from Nashville for a three-day visit in early March.
I admitted to having a serious case of Brain Lock. I know how to live here, but tour here? Help me out here, people.
And people did.
I received emails and phone calls from nearly two dozen locals who were brimming with ideas for sightseeing, wine tasting, dining and more.
One of my favorites confounded expectations. Forget about traveling hither and yon, Pat said. Spend the day at the Napa Valley Register.
I exaggerate, but not by much. Pat said the ingredients for a wonderful experience could be had within a block of the Register offices on Soscol.
You want art? Check out the Vine Trail murals that stretch for several hundred yard behind our offices.
You want beer and wine? There’s St. Clair Brown’s tasting garden just across the Wine Train tracks.
You want food? There’s a parade of taco trucks within a stone’s throw.
To plump out Pat’s suggestions, I could always have Dorothy and Jamie visit my Register cubicle. I’ve classed it up with postcards and memorabilia.
A photo of the old neon cocktail sign at Fagiani’s bar. Another of abandoned golf clubs in front of a burned landscape at Silverado Resort. I could tell Dorothy and Jamie the backstories behind these haunting images.
Stories are the way to go, Ned suggested. People like narratives that give meaning to what they’re seeing. A veteran journalist such as myself must be full of stories, he said. Tell them.
You have free articles remaining.
I got a bunch of restaurant suggestions. Jim suggested “normal places” like Black Bear Diner and Filippi’s Pizza Grotto. Jeanne proposed takeout from Whole Foods if we wanted to economize, but don’t forget treats at Sweetie Pies and Napa General Store. As for entertainment, how about Lucky Penny?
Winery recommendations poured in. Places where locals taste free. Places that have art collections. Places where the staff loves you to death.
A Browns Valley neighbor even suggested Gundlach Bundschu in — dare I say it? — Sonoma. It’s the “least pretentious place to taste wine and just hang with friends & family,” she wrote.
Hardly unpretentious, but lots of fun, Castello de Amorosa, aka Sattui’s castle, another reader suggested.
There’s no need to go far afield to show our Nashville visitors a winery, said Phil and Kathy. Do I not have Reid Family Vineyards on my very own street?
Duh!
If wining and dining became too much, several readers suggested palate cleansing hikes. Catherine proposed a walk around Lake Hennessey. There’s also Skyline Park with its wildflowers and Martha Walker native plant garden, said another Pat.
Note to self: Find out if Dorothy and Jamie are hikers.
My brain was already reeling with suggestions when Visit Napa Valley dropped off a bag loaded with glossy promotional materials. Is the Napa Valley paradise on earth? Visit Napa Valley makes the case that we are.
Staff members suggested that we drop by the Welcome Center on Main Street. Volunteers can share tips and help with reservations and two-for-one tastings. I was also directed to visitnapavalley.com
The gorgeously photographed website is filled with Napa Valley activities, destinations, personalities. The Napa Valley quickly became a blur of beauty.
After some reflection, I took this to be a good thing.
If the place where I live has this much going on, if friendliness here is as ubiquitous as spring mustard, then what am I worrying about? Instead of my finessing an itinerary, we’ll just need to get out there and let the Napa Valley do its thing.
Kevin can be reached at 707-256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.