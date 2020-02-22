Napa Journal: Readers give suggestions for Napa Valley visitors

There’s no need to go far afield to show our Nashville visitors a winery, said Phil and Kathy. Do I not have Reid Family Vineyards on my very own street?

Duh!

If wining and dining became too much, several readers suggested palate cleansing hikes. Catherine proposed a walk around Lake Hennessey. There’s also Skyline Park with its wildflowers and Martha Walker native plant garden, said another Pat.

Note to self: Find out if Dorothy and Jamie are hikers.

My brain was already reeling with suggestions when Visit Napa Valley dropped off a bag loaded with glossy promotional materials. Is the Napa Valley paradise on earth? Visit Napa Valley makes the case that we are.

Staff members suggested that we drop by the Welcome Center on Main Street. Volunteers can share tips and help with reservations and two-for-one tastings. I was also directed to visitnapavalley.com

The gorgeously photographed website is filled with Napa Valley activities, destinations, personalities. The Napa Valley quickly became a blur of beauty.

After some reflection, I took this to be a good thing.

If the place where I live has this much going on, if friendliness here is as ubiquitous as spring mustard, then what am I worrying about? Instead of my finessing an itinerary, we’ll just need to get out there and let the Napa Valley do its thing.

