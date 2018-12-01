I’ve never held Long Beach in high regard. It’s ranked near the bottom of places that I would want to visit on a SoCal vacation.
Yes, it’s got the Queen Mary luxury liner, now a floating hotel, which is a positive, but it’s also got the second largest container port in the United States which brings with it monstrous truck traffic and gnarly air pollution.
But what if your first grandchild lived in Long Beach — an incredibly cute grandchild who will be 2 months old come mid-December?
That would change everything, wouldn’t it? Long Beach would jump to the top of your must-see list.
When Helena Wren Courtney was born, our plan was to travel south and meet her in late October when her parents’ post-birth exhaustion was likely at its peak.
In retrospect, maybe not a great plan, but everyone was game.
Then, complicating the situation, my son, the attorney, had to interrupt his month’s paternity leave for a two-and-a-half-week trial in Delaware.
Seriously. Delaware.
Our pilgrimage to bask in the glory that is Helena Wren got further delayed in November so dad could bond again with wife and child upon his return from Delaware, the blue hen (not wren) state.
Then came Thanksgiving and our tradition of Napa feasting. Couldn’t go to Long Beach then.
This is why my grandchild has come to be nearly 2 months old and never gazed upon — in person — by me.
I’ve had to rely on electronically transmitted images which reveal Helena Wren to be gosh-darn cute. Do Instagram photos and videos lie?
Cheryl and I are accepting of these visitation delays, except when we’re not. Cheryl in particular has a strong urge to behold the step-grandchild in person and rock her in her arms.
Instagram photos only whet this impulse. We’ve seen Helena Wren pose for the camera while wearing an unending succession of onesies. Cat onesies. Rainbow onesies. Bird onesies. Halloween onesies.
Dennis also posts videos, sometimes set to music, of Helena Wren both falling asleep and waking up.
When I asked if he could add actual Helena vocalizations to his videos, Dennis laughed. Did I really want to hear the newbie bring down the house with her wailing?
I guess not, but a recording of sweet cooing would be nice.
Unfortunately, she’s not at the cooing stage, Dennis said. That stage isn’t supposed to arrive for another week.
I have helped raise two newborns. I mostly remember diapers ... and more diapers. I recall things getting interesting at 6 months.
That’s when my minimally responsive children acquired personalities exceeding those of your average house cat.
If we put off visiting Long Beach until springtime, the Courtney grandchild would be 6 months old and in fuller blossom.
But spring is a long time off, says Cheryl. Surely we can squeeze in a quick trip during the holidays. Helena Wren will only be 2 months old once.
As we speak, wheels are turning, travel options are being weighed. And Helena is maturing by the day. Her latest facial expressions suggest she has already become an old soul.
As a further inducement for a visit, Dennis says that Long Beach has more to see than one incredible baby.
For example, he and Margaret live in a neighborhood that has wild parrots. Lots of them. A leisure-oriented waterfront is a short trek away. Within a 15-minute hike there’s a fine coffee shop.
And, like Venice, Long Beach has canals. Not shipping channels, but actual canals. During the holiday season they’re lined with lighted Christmas trees. According to my son, this is when Long Beach is at its most magical.
Who knew of this “other” Long Beach, away from the throbbing container port?
Sounds charming doesn’t it? A city that offers up not just one irresistible grandbaby, but festive canals and wild parrots.