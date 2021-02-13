Napa Journal: Rolo, my desktop friend from yesteryear

I can’t remember how I kept track of names and numbers before Rolo. I may have had a bush-league gizmo with a sliding metal arrow for zeroing in on lettered pages.

My Rolodex had pride of place for at least a decade, then my contacts migrated to my cellphone and computer. Those that didn’t migrate became entombed in the past.

Flipping through my Rolodex last week, I was struck by how many names belonged to people whom I barely recall, if at all. Which isn’t surprising. These were fleeting news contacts, not my best friends.

I was stumped for a moment by the name Lois Wolk under the A’s. Then I remembered: she was an Assemblymember who briefly represented Napa.

The name David McCaulou was a more vivid blast from the past. He owned the two-story downtown store with an escalator that carried his name.

Such notables sit in my Rolodex beside legions of city and county government staffers, Realtors, business owners and press contacts at an alphabet’s worth of regulatory agencies.

They were once the most important people in my reporting life. If they picked up the phone, I lived. If they didn’t, I risked deadline death.