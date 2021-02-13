Napa Journal: Rolo, my desktop friend from yesteryear

Hiding in plain sight on my Register desk is a well-thumbed Rolodex that I haven’t used in years.
This is not the classic spinning Rolodex that you’ve seen in movies, if not in real life. It’s a cheaper model — a plastic tray trimmed with strips of wood-grained paper — that holds several hundred finger-stained cards crammed with barely legible names and phone numbers written in pencil.
Flipping through this loosely alphabetized roster of my early journalistic life is like a walk through Tulocay Cemetery. That is to say, many of the names are dead.
What’s it doing still sitting next to my computer screen, as anachronistic as an ink well?
Darn if I know. This cheap-o Rolodex arrived at least a quarter-century ago, played a vital role in my work life for a period, then slipped into invisible obsolescence.
In recent times I’ve been using it as a pedestal to elevate printed-out emails that deserve immediate attention.
The first card in my Rolodex tray is a note from the reporter who bestowed it on me on her last day in the newsroom.
“The Register may not think we all are worthy of Rolodexes, but I do. Good luck,” she wrote.
What a classy gift, I remember thinking. This practically makes me an editor.
I can’t remember how I kept track of names and numbers before Rolo. I may have had a bush-league gizmo with a sliding metal arrow for zeroing in on lettered pages.
My Rolodex had pride of place for at least a decade, then my contacts migrated to my cellphone and computer. Those that didn’t migrate became entombed in the past.
Flipping through my Rolodex last week, I was struck by how many names belonged to people whom I barely recall, if at all. Which isn’t surprising. These were fleeting news contacts, not my best friends.
I was stumped for a moment by the name Lois Wolk under the A’s. Then I remembered: she was an Assemblymember who briefly represented Napa.
The name David McCaulou was a more vivid blast from the past. He owned the two-story downtown store with an escalator that carried his name.
Such notables sit in my Rolodex beside legions of city and county government staffers, Realtors, business owners and press contacts at an alphabet’s worth of regulatory agencies.
They were once the most important people in my reporting life. If they picked up the phone, I lived. If they didn’t, I risked deadline death.
Some names have demonstrated great staying power. Vital community roles in the ‘90s, vital roles today. I’m talking about you, John Tuteur, Mr. County Government. And you too, Craig Smith, Mr. Downtown.
Steve Potter is another one. Today Napa’s city manager, Potter back then carried the descriptor “police commander.”
In the H’s I tripped over the late Harry Martin, Napa Sentinel publisher, council member and all-around provocateur.
For a flash, I wondered: What if I attempted to dial Harry up? His number was right before me. What impostor might answer?
I was brought up short when I discovered an entry for “Mom.” And my brother Joe. Both gone. And my stepmother Pat, lost to dementia.
More pleasantly, I reconnected with the phone number for Disneyland. They would bestow free tickets on journalists so we could sample their attractions ... and write about them.
I have no intention of ever throwing away my mostly useless desktop tray of memories. It’s history. My history.
I also value the most curious trading card tucked into the back. “Iditarod Champion 1993,” it says, featuring the photo of a former St. Helenan, Jeff King.
Anna Jane Grossman, author of “Obsolete: An Encyclopedia of Once-Common Things Passing Us By,” writes about interviewing the daughter of Arnold Neustadter, a guy from Brooklyn who invented the Rolodex in 1956.
Rolodexes aren’t obsolete, she insisted. “Computers get viruses, but the Rolodex, it’s never taken a sick day in it’s life.”
