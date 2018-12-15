My annual moment of athletic glory, the Davis Turkey Trot, got postponed three weeks due to bad air from the Butte County megafires.
Holding the Turkey Trot after Thanksgiving feasting, not before, struck me as a perversion of the natural order. I dubbed this year’s leftover event the Turkey Sandwich.
Such witticism masked frustration. A three-week delay meant more time to potentially twist an ankle or go splat on a training run.
I’ve been running Turkey Trots, and only Turkey Trots, for 16 years. It’s how I mark the start of the holiday season.
Turkey Trot is everything that my normal, office-centered life is not. It’s supremely physical and nakedly competitive. And, rare for me, I sweat up a storm.
Cheryl and I run separate events — me the 10K, she the 5K. We hug intensely when we send each other off. We expect to be reunited soon enough, but as older runners we can’t be sure. Anything can happen out there in the running wilderness.
Turkey Trot’s looping routes go through residential neighborhoods and along waterways and harvested fields. It’s all lovely. And so was last Saturday’s weather, cold but sunny.
At the outset of the race, I really pushed myself. I so wanted to run as fast as last year and not have aging degrade my performance. At mile one I had a side ache and acid reflux.
At mile three I watched a younger man in front of me tumble onto the concrete, prompting those of us on his heels to lurch left and right in self-defense. The poor chap murmured apologies for getting in our way.
At mile five I was huffing and puffing, but a man about to pass me was snorting even louder. This is when I spoke my only words of the race. “I hope our gasping isn’t frightening the other runners,” I said.
He managed a smile.
At the six-mile mark I tried to step it up and sprint toward the finish line, but my legs hardly responded. Then I spied Cheryl on the sideline, shouting out my name. That’s what I needed to get out of first gear for the final 100 yards.
Jonathan, who had come to join his mom in the 5K, captured my lurching finish in a video. I’ve watched it several times. I can’t understand why my legs aren’t moving faster.
Jonathan did something beautiful this year. Instead of running his own race, he chose to walk-run with his mom. Cheryl was delighted to have a companion. They talked the entire race.
Because I struggled to run my fastest, I didn’t have enough breath to talk with anyone. To my humiliation, I was frequently passed by groups of women chatting like magpies.
Turkey Trots can be cruel this way, so why run them?
Because my post-race euphoria sends me to the moon. After the finish I find myself loving Cheryl, Jonathan, Davis, humanity, life itself to an insane degree. I am liberated from the anxieties and inane thoughts that dampen my daily existence.
We celebrated the way we always celebrate: We walked to Cafe Bernardo in downtown Davis for breakfast. I always get the pancakes. They are always the best pancakes of the year.
Then we walked back to the race and checked out the results. Yours truly ran five minutes slower than last year, but still won a third-place medal for Men 70-74.
This was gratifying, yet sobering news. Am I getting old?
Cheryl accepted her own slower time, while ruing that she had made a pit stop along the way. That cost her critical minutes.
Already we can’t wait for the 2019 Turkey Trot. We will defy time by running faster, not slower. We hope to be joined not just by Jonathan, but by my daughter Jenny, too.
And those post-Turkey Trot flapjacks? I can already taste them.