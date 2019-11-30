I must live a dull life, thus my obsession with Turkey Trot, the race held in Davis the Saturday before Thanksgiving. It’s not just my ultimate holiday event. It’s the best thing I do all year.
Cheryl joins me and gamely runs her 5K, but this year I questioned whether her heart was really into it.
I’m the dedicated jogger; she runs more casually.
I think about Turkey Trot months in advance. The anticipation sets my brain on fire.
This is not the case with Cheryl. She has a broader spectrum of interests. If I couldn’t run any longer, she would surely abandon Turkey Trot. Conversely, if Cheryl got permanently hobbled, I’d still be there. In a heartbeat.
The countdown to this year’s Trot was herky-jerky. It was hard to focus on my glory run when PG&E kept threatening to turn off my power.
Then, the weekend before the race, Cheryl got drawn into a rat infestation clean-up project. The amount of work to restore the house to normalcy by Thanksgiving was overwhelming. And so again I wondered, did Cheryl really want to make the Davis trek this year?
Was I blind to signals that she’d sooner stay home? Was I THAT kind of husband?
And then there was my daughter Jenny. She’d been a regular Trotter for almost two decades, then two years ago she opted out and came just for the post-race pancakes.
And last year she didn’t come at all.
What was I to make of that? Had I been a coercive father?
So I began pressing for the truth. Given the long drive, the exertion, the sweat, is Turkey Trot something that Cheryl and Jenny truly wanted to do on a prime autumn Saturday? No need to fake it. Just TELL ME!
Cheryl looked at me strangely. Where did this warped thinking come from? Of course she’s all in. Her running ensemble was all picked out. Bring it on!
And Jenny? Count me in, she texted. This would be a rare Saturday when she wouldn’t be working.
The girl was back!
Conditions this year were the best. Cool and sunny, with that friendly Davis vibe. Among the hundreds and hundreds of enthusiastic Trotters were kids in strollers, college students and geezers like me.
As always, I was beset with nervous energy. I hoped my 10K race time wouldn’t drop off precipitously as it had the year before.
Cheryl and Jenny’s 5K started first. They began running separately, then found each other and ran in lockstep, chatting the whole way.
I had 45 minutes to kill before my race. I retied my laces and made multiple visits to the port-a-potties. I wanted to leaving nothing to chance.
My race went the way it always does: much harder than I remembered. And two thirds of the way through, I suddenly felt the energy leaking out of my running shoes. My imagined super powers were failing me.
On the approach to the finish, I mistook a woman with a camera on the sidelines for Cheryl. I imagined she was documenting my heroic finish.
Then I heard someone else call out “Kevin.” My heart swelled. Cheryl was rooting me on!
Only she wasn’t Cheryl either. More likely it was an auditory hallucination.
I think I was losing it.
What followed was pretty great. I did cross the finish. Cheryl and Jenny were there as a welcoming committee.
We felt so proud of ourselves. I glowed. Cheryl glowed. Jenny glowed.
If there’s an afterlife, I hope it’s like this.
Then the scripted encore: A pancake celebration at Cafe Bernardo where shared euphoria made breakfast about 10 times better than it had any right to be.
Later we got our race times. I ran faster this year and so did Cheryl. We’d defied aging!
The 2020 Turkey Trot can’t come soon enough.