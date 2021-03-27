Napa Journal: Should homeowners be allowed chainsaws?

More problematic are the trees that nature planted along our 100 feet of creek line, creating arboreal chaos. Trunks angle in all directions, desperate to find sunlight.

Amid this jungle, a tree of unknown lineage now caught my eye. It had its roots on the far bank, then snaked over the creek to our yard where it shot up 60 feet with no side branches and leaned into Cheryl’s prized redwood.

This no-name creek tree was attempting a redwood takedown!

This is how Cheryl came to dust off the chainsaw and I began devising a cutting strategy.

Fortunately, no ladder would be required. As I saw it, all I had to do was cut deep into the leaning tree’s telephone pole-like circumference, step back and gravity would do the rest.

Where exactly would the tree fall? I couldn’t say for sure.

It was likely to smash one or two of our backyard plantings. Perhaps the star magnolia or the spindly dogwood? Maybe it would be the butterfly bush? Or, more hopefully, an undistinguished juniper.

Precision was difficult, given the twist of the trunk as it climbed to sunlight, but I accepted the likelihood of collateral damage. What was clearer was the money we’d be saving by not hiring a professional.