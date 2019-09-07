What would get me out of the office, bound for San Francisco, on a Wednesday morning?
“Hamilton,” the most celebrated musical of our time, that’s what.
Everyone had cleared their schedules for the “Hamilton” experience. Cheryl took off a full day of work, I wrote off 5 hours. She had children coming from Oakland, Petaluma and Sacramento. My Jenny would hop over from Sonoma.
Expectations were sky-high. Seemingly everyone I know has seen “Hamilton” and raved about it. The show cleaned up at the 2016 Tony awards. It even won that year’s Pulitzer Prize for Drama, making the creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, some kind of uber talent.
Yet I wasn’t bursting with excitement. Logistics had me down.
A boatload of us were heading into the city. If we all rendezvoused at the Register parking lot at 10, was that early enough to make the 1 o’clock matinee?
I thought so. Others, who painted traffic disaster scenarios, disagreed. This created travel anxiety.
How about 9:45, I said. I can’t abandon the paper any earlier.
At 9:30 Cheryl called in a mild panic. She was still at home. My daughter hadn’t arrived. What now?
Minutes later she texted an oops. She had forgotten to print out the tickets.
Miraculously, we left the Register lot at 10, my car fully loaded with would-be Hamiltonians.
Getting out of town took FOREVER. Hit all the Soscol lights. Caltrans had narrowed 221 to one lane.
The plan was to go to Rockridge in Oakland, then BART in. If running late, we’d drive directly into the city and deal with city traffic issues.
I-80 was a breeze. At Rockridge I did something uncharacteristic of me. I parked in a two-hour zone, practically begging for a ticket.
Why did I do it? Can’t be late for “Hamilton,” that’s why.
We arrived way early. We walked to the park in front of San Francisco City Hall and ate sandwiches from home.
The homeless vibe was powerful. Just an hour or two earlier, a woman had thrown herself into the city library’s atrium, killing herself. The library, located just behind us, had closed for the day.
Over to one side, a city worker was cajoling someone who had locked himself in a street toilets to come out or else. A likely drug overdose, said Cheryl’s son Josh, who has worked with this population.
While some of us were bursting with excitement — the world’s most acclaimed hip hop musical would soon begin — I had trouble focusing.
Someone had flung themselves into the library atrium? Someone’s dying just over there in a sidewalk toilet?
I hadn’t expected all this with my “Hamilton” ticket.
We had good $80 orchestra seats. The Orpheum is an architectural spectacular.
I was admiring the ornate decor when, boom, the stage came alive with singing and rapping and dancing like you wouldn’t believe.
All I remembered from high school about Alexander Hamilton was that he was killed in a duel with Aaron Burr after the Revolutionary War. The musical tells the back story, with icons from American history, including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Marquis De Lafayette spitting out their stories.
A confession, people. I really DO NOT LIKE hip hop. My ears close up at the first sound.
But not at “Hamilton.” Miranda’s characters mostly rhyme, yet my ears did not seize up, my brain did not shut down. He made history come to life.
“Hamilton” is funny and sad and the closing song by Hamilton’s widow had me sobbing.
We walked from the Orpheum over to Market Street to Zuni Cafe for an early dinner. Along the way, we passed the setup for the San Francisco Symphony’s gala that night.
Off to one side, a San Francisco SWAT team armed to the teeth was forming up. A shiver ran through us all.
This is the city. People jump to their suicide and lock themselves in public toilets and a police strike force is called out, just in case.
The city is also the place where magic happens.