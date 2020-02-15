I don’t know what was happening at your house last Sunday, but at our place we were rocking and rolling.
The wind threw a tantrum. A side gate slammed all night long. Trees whipped back and forth. Blown debris formed a forest-floor-like layer on our pool. The lights blinked.
What a wind storm!
I’d categorize it as an “extreme weather event,” the kind of big blow that, had it occurred in fire season, might have wiped out a town or two.
But this was February. Around the Napa Valley, lines did come down and 13,000 people lost their power, but there were no fires.
At our house, the lights stayed on, but all of us, including the cat, developed a serious case of the jitters.
Emotionally, it felt like the return of peak fire season, awakening fears that a primal force could overtake our lives.
During the worst of last autumn’s wind storms and power shutoffs we were without electricity for over 100 hours. Going dark for that length of time changes a person. If it happened once, could it happen again?
Neither of us slept well Saturday night once the wind came up and began whistling — actual whistling, and it wasn’t a pleasant tune. Twice the house shuddered as it would in the first microseconds of an earthquake, freezing me under the covers.
I lay there and inventoried our tree issues. We live next to a creek where limbs were surely threatening to come crashing down. And Cheryl had planted a blue spruce and a redwood, now giants. Either one was capable of slicing a room off the house if it fell just so.
Just how much flex does a tree have in a howling wind? Did nature design them to handle winds that whistle?
I didn’t only worry about trees. We have a wounded garage fence that nearly toppled earlier this winter and is now held up by ropes. Would this latest storm be the end of it? Were deer already storming into our unprotected backyard?
At dawn’s light I surveyed our surroundings. The tied-up fence still stood. Buckets of chaff from the creek bay laurels covered the pool where a watering can bobbed. A neighbor’s garbage can had toppled, spilling its contents. Chunks of Styrofoam lay on our driveway.
Then, much like Francis Scott Key after the British bombardment of Fort McHenry during the War of 1812, I dared look up.
Key was looking to see if Old Glory still flew, which it was.
I was looking to see if the Mylar strips that I’d installed weeks ago on the second floor peak of our house to deter wood-drilling woodpeckers still flapped.
There was no sign of them. Stiff winds had ripped them off the fascia, 20 feet off the ground, where they had been doing stellar defense against woodpecker attacks. Our house stood defenseless.
With the wind still gusting, I didn’t dare haul out my ladders to install replacement flappers. Instead, I netted a bucketload of junk from the pool, then repeated my harvest an hour later.
Our place was roughed up, but essentially intact, so Cheryl and I decided to take a walk up rural Partrick Road. After such a night of storming, would it even be passable?
Tree debris lay everywhere. We kicked big pieces off the road lest they upend a cyclist barreling down. In a ditch, we found more Styrofoam.
As we walked through a tree tunnel, a frenzied wind struck and the limbs above us shook furiously.
It’s coming down! Cheryl yelled.
It was decision time. We could either run forward, backward or freeze. Or panic and run in a circle. That’s what I did.
Back at the house, the wind was moderating. I got out the ladders while Cheryl cut the Mylar strips and dug around for more tacks.
Then up I went, first to the porch roof, then into the relative stratosphere of the upper rungs of the extension ladder.
My aerial game of “pin the tail on the fascia” went well. The Mylar began snapping in the breeze. Like Old Glory at Fort McHenry.