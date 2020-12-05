 Skip to main content
Napa Journal: Thanksgiving on our driveway

Napa Journal: Thanksgiving on our driveway

Kevin Courtney masked
Kevin Courtney

If you had driven by our house on Thanksgiving, you’d have seen a most peculiar sight: Six adults eating turkey on our driveway.

Who abandons their house for a holiday dinner in 60-degree weather in view of passing traffic?

People trying to follow public health guidelines for multiple-bubble gatherings during COVID, that’s who.

A rainy Thanksgiving would have sabotaged everything. Some of our guests would have been disinvited. Only a select few would have been allowed to dine inside.

I’ll break it down for you.

Cheryl and I live in a household bubble of five: the two of us in Napa and the Petaluma unit containing Cheryl’s daughter Julia, her partner Oliver and their 6-month-old son Felix.

With a baby and herself to protect, Julia’s a COVID mother tiger. In the early days of the pandemic, she scrubbed her groceries.

After a couple of months, Julia decided to include us in her bubble if we would commit to living conservatively. No restaurant meals, for example. Then Cheryl could see her grandchild weekly, sans mask.

Julia’s bachelor brothers didn’t make the cut. She relegated both of them to bubbles of their own. The guys didn’t complain. They want to protect their mother, their sister and the baby.

Adding it up, that meant three bubbles coming to our place for Thanksgiving — a number consistent with state guidelines. And to make it safe, we’d move the meal outdoors.

Cheryl first considered eating on our deck, with a separate table for “the boys.” But would the weather cooperate? Starting in mid-November, we began reading the long-range forecasts. Rain or no rain?

We were rooting for no rain. Even after the horrible wildfire season that Napa Valley has endured.

When it became clear that November would end in sunshine, Cheryl began monitoring sun patterns.

It turned out our deck would be a chilly place for an afternoon meal in November. All shadow. The porch had similar issues

That left the driveway. Between 2 and 4, it would be just lovely. Not only full sun, but the rays would bounce off the concrete and the garage doors, further warming the air.

Julia’s entourage was to arrive early, her brothers at mid-day. Jonathan blew up that plan. He showed up, masked, the evening before.

Not to worry, he said. He would spend a few nights by himself in our upstairs. We could leave meals on the stairs.

Cheryl and I accepted this plan for an invisible Jonathan.

But when Julia arrived Thanksgiving morning with baby Felix, she got really irked that Jonathan, not a bubble member, was under roof.

Some stern words were spoken — Julia from downstairs, Jonathan from above. A truce was declared. There would be no mixing until the afternoon feast.

The meal was to be rolled out at 2. Arriving at 1, Josh respected the Cheryl-Julia-Oliver-Felix-Kevin bubble. He plunked down, masked, near the top of the driveway.

How did this peculiar Thanksgiving go? Surprisingly well. Actually, one of the merriest dining experiences ever. Cheryl’s cooking was as exceptional as the setting.

The magic of the moment didn’t last long. The minute the sun began to drop and the chill deepened, plates and leftovers got hauled inside, tables got folded, Josh headed back to Oakland, Julia’s family back to Petaluma and Jonathan back to the isolation of our upstairs.

This was a Thanksgiving reduced to its very essence: A turkey. A family. I doubt if one could have been shorter or tidier.

Looking ahead, an even bigger holiday conundrum looms. What in heaven’s name is Christmas going to look like?

Kevin can be reached at 707- 256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

