Napa Journal: Thanksgiving on our driveway

If you had driven by our house on Thanksgiving, you’d have seen a most peculiar sight: Six adults eating turkey on our driveway.

Who abandons their house for a holiday dinner in 60-degree weather in view of passing traffic?

People trying to follow public health guidelines for multiple-bubble gatherings during COVID, that’s who.

A rainy Thanksgiving would have sabotaged everything. Some of our guests would have been disinvited. Only a select few would have been allowed to dine inside.

I’ll break it down for you.

Cheryl and I live in a household bubble of five: the two of us in Napa and the Petaluma unit containing Cheryl’s daughter Julia, her partner Oliver and their 6-month-old son Felix.

With a baby and herself to protect, Julia’s a COVID mother tiger. In the early days of the pandemic, she scrubbed her groceries.

After a couple of months, Julia decided to include us in her bubble if we would commit to living conservatively. No restaurant meals, for example. Then Cheryl could see her grandchild weekly, sans mask.