The Napa Register didn’t write much about homelessness in the ‘70s.
Maybe we were blind. Maybe the magnitude of the problem was small compared to today.
I didn’t write my first homeless story until late 1982, an account of two young lovers who’d been camping for a month in Napa Creek near Highway 29. Tod had a job washing dishes in a pizza restaurant; Tammy was unemployed.
Tod would finish his shift at 2 a.m., then walk two miles to his creek campsite where Tammy would be waiting.
“I always thought camping was fun as a kid, but this is ridiculous,” Tammy told me.
My next homeless story was four years later. I’d been tipped off that a veteran was sleeping next to traffic in Yountville.
“The sun was out, the hot air balloons were up, but the lumpy bag under the tree on Washington Street didn’t move,” was my oh-so-colorful lede.
After I woke him up, Ed said he had voluntarily left the Veterans Home after management insisted he go into a 90-day alcohol treatment program. He’d been camping for three and a half month on a lot where a hotel sits today. Restaurants let him use their restrooms, passersby gave him money and sandwiches.
Still, winter was coming. Probably time to apply for readmission to the Veterans Home, Ed said.
The next year, 1987, the homeless issue exploded in the Register. No more stories about a homeless person here, a homeless person there. Those afflicted by homelessness had become legion.
That spring, KRON TV did a show about Napa’s largely unacknowledged homeless population. Fancy Napa has a dark underbelly, speakers said.
Locals were humiliated, ashamed, angered. And before you knew it, a shelter opened in the gym at First Presbyterian Church, a 10-week experiment co-hosted by the Napa Red Cross.
When the shelter closed and a permanent replacement did not happen quickly, activists backed the creation of a tent city on Riverside Drive near downtown.
A tent city! Napans had not heard of such a thing. I visited and wrote about campers making an earnest effort to create community.
When the city ousted the campers, things heated up. In a deliberate provocation, the river dwellers moved to the entrance of Browns Valley and set up their tents within view of 12,000 vehicles that passed daily.
This in-your-face gesture did not go over well. Nineteen days after the start of the occupation, the police issued a deadline to leave.
Tent cities never work, said the city manager. “Not even in Berkeley.”
That December, a permanent shelter opened in a county building at Third and Coombs. Napa has been with a year-round shelter ever since, and, more recently, a winter shelter too.
City and county efforts to house homeless people have grown tremendously over the past two decades. So has the population needing housing.
In 2009 I went out with Police Sgt. Debbie Peecook and Brandon Gardner, the police department’s new homeless outreach advocate.
It’s a rough life being homeless. Peecook said. The campers suffer from addiction, mental illness and the curse of poverty. Wherever they go, “They get told ‘no,’ ‘no,’ ‘no,’ ‘no,’” she said.
Today everyone’s talking about homeless people. California has become the nation’s poster child for housing extremes. Blue tarps amid affluence. Politicians are feeling the heat.
The average person wonders what to do, what to do?
As this story plays out, I’m reminded of what was likely a prophetic event in downtown in 1978. The three-story, rough-and-tumble Connor Hotel at Third and Main streets was set for demolition. Fifty-eight tenants who were paying as little as $85 a month were being relocated so the city could create Veterans park.
To Connor residents — mostly single men — the hotel was a prized thing: affordable housing. To most everyone else, the Connor was a blight on downtown.
There were omens in 1978 of the housing crisis to come. Housing prices were soaring that year, people were freaking out.
I talked to a woman who was raised in Napa, but was about to move her family to Suisun so she could afford to buy a house. She was heart-broken.
“We wanted to stay in Napa, but we just couldn’t afford it,” she said. “Napa is a sewed up town as far as I’m concerned.”