Our breakfasts are better than ever these days. While eating Cheerios, we watch the Helena show on Instagram.
When my son Dennis became a first-time father last October in Long Beach, he created an Instagram account to document Helena’s babyhood.
At first Helena was this tiny, scrunched up, ruddy thing. Because she was my first grandchild, I admired her all the same.
Cheryl did an instantaneous melt as well. You’d have thought she was looking at kittens.
Not a lot happened in those early photos. Helena smiled, Helena slept. I directed a lot of my attention to the fuzz on her head.
Could this be red hair!
Soon there was no doubt. It WAS red hair — a clear case of Courtney genes asserting themselves.
Until Helena’s birth, Dennis and Margaret had maintained a low-key presence on social media. Dennis shunned Facebook altogether.
Helena’s arrival changed everything. Using Instagram, they have been documenting her moods, her looks, her gosh-darn-cute wardrobe. She’s their own little Kardashian.
You’ll have to take my word on this. Helena’s fabulous Instagram account is closed to the public.
In those first months, insiders got to see Helena sleeping, Helena eyes wide open, Helena chubby-cheeked, Helena lying beneath a play mobile, Helena being scrutinized by the family cat.
Cheryl and I clicked and clicked. We enjoyed these posts so much we sometimes got giddy.
As Helena got older, Dennis and Margaret upped their game. They began posting videos with sound of Helena transitioning from new baby to dynamo infant. In Napa, breakfast pandemonium ensued.
We raptly watched Helena take command of her fingers and stuff them in her mouth while grunting. Soon she was grabbing bits of strawberries and stuffing them as well.
Eating for Helena was a full-body experience. Grunting, smearing, enjoying.
Fascinating, just fascinating. So this is how little humans assemble the skills to survive in this complex world. Strawberry bit by strawberry bit.
I must have gone through similar developmental phases, but because there was no Instagram, no evidence exists.
By spring, Helena was able to stand while leaning on objects for support and shout out. Were these partially formed words? Was she imitating a crow? I imagined hearing “dada” in the verbal stew.
In another breakthrough, she began locomoting on her tummy. Also, while seated, she would grab her feet and make motorcycle sounds.
The plot thickened this summer when Livvy, the black cat, joined the action.
Before Helena burst onto the scene, Livvy was functionally the Courtney child. Now she was having to share compact family living space with a highly curious mini-human.
When Helena began to crawl, she and the cat became de facto playmates. In a recent video, Helena rolls a ball across a wood floor. They both chase it and bat it before Livvy runs off.
In a food video, Livvy licks macaroni and cheese sauce from Helena’s fingers. In another, Helena offers chunks of her dinner to Livvy who accepts.
Quite the interspecies moments. The two seemed to be getting along swimmingly.
Or not.
In another video, Helena advances on Livvy who has been licking herself. Livvy freezes. What will the lurching human do next?
Before we can find out, Livvy lets loose with a plaintive meow, cuffs Helena and runs off.
No claw, no foul, but interactions such as this raised concerns. Was Helena putting herself in danger?
The latest facial shot of a somber Helena provided an answer. A faint red line emerges from wild strands of red hair that run down her cheek.
Cheryl gave it a hard look. I did the same. Was this what we thought it was?
It was.
In the ongoing testing between infant and cat, Livvy had made her mark.