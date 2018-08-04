Not sleeping so great these days. Got DMV on the brain.
My driver’s license renewal is coming up in mid-October. Now that I’m in my 70s, I’m going to have to take a vision test.
I’ve never had to wear glasses for driving, but something tells me this exam could be a problem.
Complicating the situation, my test is scheduled for mid-September at a time when the DMV is struggling with lines out the door and waits of up to two months or more to make an appointment.
Under one not improbable scenario, I will fail my eye test, but not be able to reschedule another one before my license expires in October. What then, people?
Franz Kafka wrote stories about ordinary folks in just this kind of bureaucratic entanglement.
Why does the upcoming eye test unnerve me? Because late last year my eye doc said my vision just barely met the DMV standard for driving. Come this year’s annual inspection, glasses seemed likely.
A bitter piece of news, this. It suggested I was getting old. Also, I find glasses clunky. Needing reading glasses is bad enough.
Now the DMV is rushing things.
My initial inclination has been to cross my fingers and hope for the best. If I squint really hard, the letters on the bottom of the eye chart may snap into focus.
Clint Eastwood once asked me, “Are you feeling lucky?” Yes, Clint, I am.
I still feel confident driving. I can see trees and cars and crosswalks. I don’t go around hitting things. I may not have eagle vision, but what remains isn’t too shabby.
Then again ...
I was at the Oxbow for dinner at Gott’s last Sunday night. There’s a huge menu board on the wall just before you step up to order.
The board stretches from floor to ceiling. All the choices are writ large. Really large.
I couldn’t read most of them.
I blinked, I squinted, I moved closer to the wall. Nearly everything but the boldfaced headlines stayed blurry.
A queasy feeling rolled through my gut. I’m functionally blind! I can’t even order food to feed myself.
The day after my Gott’s visit opened my eyes, I called an optometrist and asked for their earliest appointment. There wasn’t a shred of denial left in me.
When I show up for my DMV appointment in mid-September, I’ll have new glasses. Probably bifocals. If trifocals are called for, I’ll get them too.
I don’t think my insurance pays for two exams within the same 12 months, but I don’t have a choice. I can’t risk flunking my DMV test ... or killing someone.
Because the DMV is skeptical of drivers in their 70s, I’m probably going to study the driver’s manual beforehand, too. Who knows what proof they’ll want that I’m still functional.
Mr. Courtney, how much clearance must you give fire hydrants when you park?
I don’t remember? Does anybody remember?
(The actual answer, judging by the vehicles that park on top of the hydrant next to the Register building, may be zero clearance.)
Another thing worth noting as I prepare for the DMV: The agency is now issuing REAL ID driver’s licenses that meet new federal security standards.
This has bolixed up DMV offices across the state.
The San Francisco Chronicle recently ran a story about a woman’s beyond-awful experience. It took her seven and a half hours as a DMV walk-in to get her license renewed.
It was her terrible tale that prompted me to make my appointment for the DMV. I didn’t wait for my renewal notice to come in the mail. The earliest appointment in Napa was eight weeks out.
It seems like a lot to take an eye test, submit a host of documents to qualify for a REAL ID and maybe be asked to take a written test — all in one DMV visit with a line of people stretched out the door, clamoring for their turn.
I may pack a lunch.