Napa Journal: The fence project from hell

Never have two adults labored so long to accomplish so little.

I speak of our redwood fence repair project. There was never a strict timetable for wrapping it up, but at the pace we’re going we may still be at it come autumn rains.

Four weekends into it, what have we accomplished? We’ve set three new redwood posts into old concrete footings.

That’s right. Four weekends, three new posts. We have yet to rebuild the connecting sections of old fence currently being held upright with nylon rope attached to oleanders.

I would like to say that things have crept along because we’re perfectionists, but that would be a lie.

One of the posts is an inch higher than the other two. One is several bubbles off plumb. Two of them jiggle more than seems ideal.

How can this be?

Because we’re AMATEURS!

A professional would have knocked out the project — start to finish — in a weekend. It practically took us that long to assemble our tools.

On the plus side, we’re saving money. And since we’re sheltering at home, we have gobs of free time. Why not learn rudimentary construction skills?