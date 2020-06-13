Napa Journal: The fence project from hell

Never have two adults labored so long to accomplish so little.
I speak of our redwood fence repair project. There was never a strict timetable for wrapping it up, but at the pace we’re going we may still be at it come autumn rains.
Four weekends into it, what have we accomplished? We’ve set three new redwood posts into old concrete footings.
That’s right. Four weekends, three new posts. We have yet to rebuild the connecting sections of old fence currently being held upright with nylon rope attached to oleanders.
I would like to say that things have crept along because we’re perfectionists, but that would be a lie.
One of the posts is an inch higher than the other two. One is several bubbles off plumb. Two of them jiggle more than seems ideal.
How can this be?
Because we’re AMATEURS!
A professional would have knocked out the project — start to finish — in a weekend. It practically took us that long to assemble our tools.
On the plus side, we’re saving money. And since we’re sheltering at home, we have gobs of free time. Why not learn rudimentary construction skills?
Who among you has rebuilt a redwood fence? And in rebuilding that fence, how many of you salvaged the old concrete footings to hold the new posts?
I didn’t find a lot of support on YouTube for reusing the footings. Most videos tell you to dig them out and start fresh.
That solution got my vote too, only we had real-world complications. The buried masses of old concrete were cramped by irrigation lines, landscaping and walkways, leaving little room for expansive excavating.
There was also the question of strength. Would I be physically able to remove these monstrosities from deep in the earth?
I lacked what I deemed to be the essentials: muscles, sledge hammer, crowbar, dynamite. I was short on patience, too.
That’s when I happened on a video that said, Don’t remove, reuse!
This approach requires removal of the post remnants, then digging, centimeter by centimeter, down the 4X4-inch concrete-sided holes filled with rot until you reach pebbles a couple of feet down.
Many hours and scraped knuckles later, job done.
The video would have had us pop new redwood posts into the old holes and move on. Only the new posts were bigger than the ghost holes.
How could this be? Had the definition of 4X4 changed over the past quarter century? Had they made the new ones fatties?
Cheryl and I froze in place. Now what?
Better blast out the old concrete, Cheryl said.
You know not what you ask, I said. Let’s sand down the new posts until they fit.
I put on my COVID mask and ear protection and went at it with an electric sander, while Cheryl fabricated a wooden plug to measure the true dimensions of the holes. As it turned out, no hole was consistently one set of dimensions the whole way down.
I didn’t care. Damn the torpedoes and full speed ahead.
Which is why we got the irregular posts with the irregular fits that we have. Thank heavens for plastic shims.
One more thing about our misadventure so far. To prop up a section of fence during construction, I pounded a metal rod into the ground. When the irrigation turned on the next morning, I discovered that I’d punctured a line.
No surprise there. Of course I had. When you have amateurs winging it, how could I not have?
Kevin can be reached at kcourtney@napanews.com.
