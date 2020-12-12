 Skip to main content
Napa Journal: The French Laundry, then and now

Napa Journal: The French Laundry, then and now

Kevin Courtney masked
Kevin Courtney

What do I have in common with Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed? Beyond the obvious, that is.

Nope, not that. Not that either.

Give up?

We’re French Laundry diners!

Granted, I probably don’t eat there as often as they do, but I have a first-hand understanding of why they would put aside coronavirus guidelines last month for French Laundry dinner parties.

Who can say no to three Michelin stars? If you possess taste buds, how do you ignore Anthony Bourdain’s declaration that the French Laundry is “the best restaurant in the world, period!”?

Indeed, if Newsom had told me there was an extra seat at his French Laundry table with my name on it, I’d have chucked coronavirus protocols in a heartbeat.

I might have even asked if I could bring Cheryl.

How, you might ask, does a mere scribe have such familiarity with a restaurant as exalted as Thomas Keller’s place where tasting menus go for $350 per person, not including wine and add-ons.

I won the Napa Valley Register lottery, that’s how. In 2013, the Register gave me a gift certificate for two as a reward for my 40th anniversary at the paper.

What a time Cheryl and I had! Three hours of sublime, subdued dining as plate after plate of exquisitely crafted morsels passed before us.

Our dinner was one muted “wow” after another as a parade of wait staff silently approached the table, muttered incomprehensibly, then bestowed endless micro goodies upon us.

I staggered out feeling utterly besotted. Cheryl somehow retained a perky enthusiasm to do it again.

As special as this once-in-a-lifetime event was, it takes second place to my first French Laundry dinner from the 1980s, before Keller bought and world-classed the place.

In its first incarnation, the French Laundry was a more earthy farm-to-table operation created by Don and Sally Schmitt, the couple behind Yountville’s tourism awakening in the ’70s.

Don had overseen the creation of Vintage 1870 (now V Marketplace), a shopping/dining hub where Sally ran a casual restaurant, the Chutney Kitchen. Vintage 1870 was the Oxbow Public Market of its day.

Their French Laundry was no three-star Michelin operation, but it really impressed the young me. I went once, treating a neighbor who had helped me rebuild my dry rot bathroom.

The meal was a gourmet fantasy. We ate slowly, we wandered around the kitchen, we strolled the gardens, we ate some more.

So very lovely and unpretentious.

When the Schmitts sold to Keller in the early ‘90s, they decamped to Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley where they and their children launched new visitor businesses in a more rustic setting.

This fall we dropped in on the Anderson Valley as part of a Mendocino getaway. A Schmitt co-owns an artisanal gift shop, another Schmitt runs an inn and restaurant. And then there’s the Apple Farm on the Navarro River where Schmitts grows heirloom apples, rent guest cottages and hold cooking events.

It was like visiting Schmittville, but without Don, who died three years ago.

We hung out in the gift store and talked Schmitt talk with a co-owner, then I peered into the hotel that was closed to non-guests. Finally, we drove to the Apple Farm in Philo, parked on a dirt lot and gawked at the heirloom apples, jams and chutneys on display beside a rustic barn.

Emotions best described as nostalgia washed over me. Those Schmitts! Up here, they even trust customers to pay for goods on the honor system.

Their French Laundry is the one I have the fondest memories of. Not world-class, I guess. But it felt a lot like home.

Kevin can be reached at 707- 256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.

