Napa Journal: The French Laundry, then and now

What do I have in common with Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed? Beyond the obvious, that is.

Nope, not that. Not that either.

Give up?

We’re French Laundry diners!

Granted, I probably don’t eat there as often as they do, but I have a first-hand understanding of why they would put aside coronavirus guidelines last month for French Laundry dinner parties.

Who can say no to three Michelin stars? If you possess taste buds, how do you ignore Anthony Bourdain’s declaration that the French Laundry is “the best restaurant in the world, period!”?

Indeed, if Newsom had told me there was an extra seat at his French Laundry table with my name on it, I’d have chucked coronavirus protocols in a heartbeat.

I might have even asked if I could bring Cheryl.

How, you might ask, does a mere scribe have such familiarity with a restaurant as exalted as Thomas Keller’s place where tasting menus go for $350 per person, not including wine and add-ons.