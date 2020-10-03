Napa Journal: The fright in the night

That was a bad, bad night for Cheryl. I abandoned her for duty at the Register, leaving her alone to pack the car with valuables and water down the house and yard.

Cheryl hadn’t forgotten the drill. As I processed things from under the covers, I could hear her upstairs, digging out photos and other memorabilia and hauling down empty boxes for our essential records.

That’s correct. We didn’t have a go-bag at the ready.

After assembling essentials, Cheryl went outside to inspect the threat with her own eyes. I could hear her stomping around in the quiet.

She had expected to find lights in neighbors’ houses blazing as they loaded up their cars for a mad dash out of Browns Valley.

But all was quiet. And dark. Hadn’t they gotten the word?

This must be some sort of a mistake, I said. We’re hearing crickets, not sirens. The western hills aren’t aglow. Maybe the cell blast was a prank?

Cheryl’s flight impulse had weakened, but there was still hot smoky air to deal with. She went around shutting windows and doors until we were sealed tight, then rejoined me in bed.

The bed that my non-reactive body hadn’t left.