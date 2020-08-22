Napa Journal: The heat, the heat, the heat

Or did it? There nothing like rampaging wildfires and a horizon filled the smoke of an incinerated landscape to refocus the mind.

Mid-way through all this, we lost our power for two hours at dinner time. It messed over our minds. We got to relive memories of past wildfires and multi-day turnoffs and the exquisite shock of cold showers.

But I digress. I was talking about the cruel heat.

We lack air conditioning, so we kept the house closed up tighter than a drum during the day. We even inserted screening in windows to deflect the brunt of the sun’s rays.

It made the interior a little spooky, almost cave-like, but isn’t a cave where you’d most want to be in a heat wave?

Reopening the windows at night wasn’t done willy-nilly. It required checking and rechecking the indoor temp and the outdoor temp to see how closely they matched.

Do you open up when it’s 82 degrees inside, but still 90 degrees outside? Nope.

How about when the differential has narrowed to 5 degrees and you sense a breeze in the yard?