Napa Journal: The heat, the heat, the heat

Twice last week the thermometer mounted in deep shade on our back porch hit 107 degrees. For six days in a row it topped 100.
What kind of hell is this?
It was so hot one evening that I worked up a sweat while brushing my teeth.
It was so hot that Cheryl’s daughter and grandbaby fled their tiny (but cute!) house in Petaluma one afternoon for sanctuary at our somewhat cooler place.
It was so hot I loved it when Monday rolled around and I could spend all day in the air-conditioned Register office.
It was so hot that Calico, our geriatric outdoor cat, could have been occasionally mistaken for a deceased outdoor cat, such was her stupor.
It was so hot that I indulged myself with reveries of my high school years in Memphis, where hot is also really HOT because of the humidity.
Where did our drenching humidity come from? We’re the West Coast, not some American heartland swamp.
Jogging in the pre-dawn, when the air was a surreal 70 degree, I was reminded of once jogging in Florida. There’s a name for that: Wet jogging.
And yet we adapted. By the end of the tropical heat wave, hot thick air had become our new normal.
Or did it? There nothing like rampaging wildfires and a horizon filled the smoke of an incinerated landscape to refocus the mind.
Mid-way through all this, we lost our power for two hours at dinner time. It messed over our minds. We got to relive memories of past wildfires and multi-day turnoffs and the exquisite shock of cold showers.
But I digress. I was talking about the cruel heat.
We lack air conditioning, so we kept the house closed up tighter than a drum during the day. We even inserted screening in windows to deflect the brunt of the sun’s rays.
It made the interior a little spooky, almost cave-like, but isn’t a cave where you’d most want to be in a heat wave?
Reopening the windows at night wasn’t done willy-nilly. It required checking and rechecking the indoor temp and the outdoor temp to see how closely they matched.
Do you open up when it’s 82 degrees inside, but still 90 degrees outside? Nope.
How about when the differential has narrowed to 5 degrees and you sense a breeze in the yard?
I was always tempted, but held firm ... except when it was bedtime. I couldn’t imagine trying to sleep in a sealed tomb when the night air, whatever its temp, was wanting to rush in.
So we opened up very portal imaginable, including the louvered windows above the kitchen sink that required Cheryl to get out a stool and balance precariously far off the ground.
Did this leave us vulnerable to burglars? Do burglars even work in the heat?
Remarkably, we had some of our best sleeps during this marathon string of aberrant Bay Area weather. Our pedestal fan was the key.
Going to bed with the fan turned on high was like sleeping in a wind tunnel. The noise and the wind obliterated the oppressive heat. We weren’t stewing in our own juices. We were free-falling from an airplane at 40,000 feet.
The usual sounds of barking dogs and passing cars? Gone.
Let me put in a word here for insulation. Wall, ceiling and floor insulation, combined with double-pane windows tinted to deflect the sun’s rays.
Our kitchen and family room, built three years ago, have these wrap-around features. The rest of the house, including bedrooms, have paper thin walls and single-pane windows.
By late afternoon the new rooms were often 10 degrees cooler than the old rooms.
I don’t think insulation gets enough credit in this world.
