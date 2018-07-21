I won’t bore you with my sore neck, which has been bedeviling me since February. You probably have a sore neck of your own.
I would like to comment on the physical therapy that began two weeks ago in an effort to restore me to a facsimile of wellness.
On my first visit, the therapist asked me to visualize my head as a bowling ball poised precariously on a pencil-thin stand — my neck. The neck has to work hard to keep the bowling ball from falling off.
Her bowling ball analogy was insightful. People have always said I have a big head.
Physical therapy boils down to a series of simple exercises to strengthen and untangle neck muscles (and maybe tendons and sinews?) that may have become distended or foreshortened or misaligned.
These exercises are so simple and low key — gentle head swivels and such — that a novice physical therapy patient might question how they could ever work.
Some of my coworkers have even suggested that I step up my treatment. Perhaps see a chiropractor for a spinal adjustment. Or seek out cannabis oil, which has a lot of adherents these days.
I listen and take note. Down the road, who’s to say what treatments I may avail myself of if physical therapy doesn’t work. A little drive to Mexico, perhaps, to undergo something outrageously experimental?
For now I’m a dutiful patient of conventional physical therapy. I cut short my breakfasts so that I can do my neck exercises before heading off to work. I repeat them during my lunch hour and again at night.
Are they doing anything?
I don’t trust myself to say. My evaluations are all over the board depending on my mood.
What I do know is that I love the heat wraps that come with the swiveling protocols.
Two to three times a day I microwave a cloth sack filled with rice, then wrap it like a snake around my neck for warming sessions that last 15 to 20 minutes.
I sit in a large upholstered chair while the heated rice does its calming thing. There’s no talking, no reading, no chores. It’s just me, sitting there, free associating on my fragile existence.
These rice timeouts are delicious, restorative, and occasionally productive.
It was during a warming session, for example, that I came up with the idea for this column. Readers need to know about the calming power of rice wraps.
While the heat does its Zen thing, I sometimes look out the window and connect with nature in deep ways. Wind ripples through the trees. Birds zip by. I take it all in as if I were watching a Hollywood-produced meditation on life.
I don’t mean to say that wearing a rice halter guarantees bliss. Harsher realities can intrude. On Monday morning I flashed on the bird family profiled in last week’s column — the birds who nested and hatched a family in a fireplace vent just outside our kitchen window.
The column was upbeat and full of warm fuzzies, but things ended sadly. Do I share the outcome with readers? I asked myself.
Brace yourself, readers.
A day after the column was sent off for publication, the birds disappeared — both the parents and the near-fledglings. Cheryl waited two days, then checked the nest.
She discovered a dead baby whose foot had become trapped in the vent grate at the base of the nest. I imagine the parents tried to the point of exhaustion to free this chick, but they were unable to.
If only we’d known. We humans could have mounted a rescue.
We’ve removed the nest. The vent sits empty.
Even so, we can’t break ourselves of the habit of peering out our kitchen window as we did dozens of times daily over the past month to see if maybe the birds have returned.
During these nest vigils, I stand and cock my head slowly left, then slowly right. Then slow up and slowly down.
I’m working on my sore neck. I’m thinking of the birds.