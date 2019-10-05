Having once killed a rat with my bare hands, I thought I knew a thing or two about ridding a home of vermin.
I was wrong. This rat played a different game.
For three weeks we weren’t even sure we had a rat. What rodent imitates the sound of a bird — or giant moth — beating his wings against a window?
We heard the whacka-whacka on two or three occasions and assumed it was coming from outside. Or at least I did.
Maybe it’s a rat in the attic, said Cheryl who has lived on the property far longer than I.
She had begun hearing knock-about sounds upstairs at night that to her mind could only be a rat.
I didn’t hear these noises. I was sleeping.
I woke up two weeks ago when I came home from work and heard what sounded like boxes being shifted upstairs. Is that you, Cheryl?
It wasn’t.
When I crept to the top of the stairs, I discovered the shuffling was coming from the attic above.
The noise was so loud, so spooky that my first thought was “poltergeist.”
What rat could make this much racket — in daylight, no less — unless it was a super rat? And if it was, I didn’t want to meet it.
When Cheryl arrived, we listened together to the rumbling four feet above our heads, and became afraid, very afraid.
That’s not a rat, Cheryl said. It must be a squirrel. Or a raccoon. Possibly a possum.
What the heck. Maybe it was one of each.
I’d fought rodents twice before. The first time, the mouse/rat disappeared before I could trap him/her.
The second time was right out of a Stephen King horror movie. When Cheryl opened a food cupboard, a big rat leaped out, striking her face before dropping to the ground and running frantically through the kitchen while a human screamed.
I blocked off the kitchen entry with boxes, then we armed ourselves with a 2-foot pipe, a pool sweep, a sheet and a vacuum cleaner. Quite the arsenal, yes?
What followed was heart pumpingly ugly. I smothered the rat with the sheet. Not knowing what else to do, I threw it in our pool. Cheryl assisted in the drowning.
My preference this time was to kill whatever it was in our attic without going mano-a-mano.
Someone suggested that we let our geriatric, nearly toothless cat loose in the attic. I shuddered. I couldn’t imagine our cat winning that fight.
I dug out our old-school Victor Rat Trap from the garage and applied peanut butter as bait, but I couldn’t secure the spring-loaded snapper. I nearly lost a couple of fingers trying.
Next, I climbed up the ladder, cautiously opened the attic door and slid in a tray of d-Con Advanced Formula bait.
What happened? Nothing.
Next, I slid in a Tom Cat Mouse Killer contraption with fresh bait. When Cheryl checked a day later, she reported the device had been kicked about and gnawed on, but no corpse or stench of death.
Whatever this critter was, it was wily.
The tension of living under the same roof with an unfettered animal was wearing on Cheryl. She broke down and bought a $50 Victor Electronic Rat Trap powered by four C batteries.
This was the high-tech, nuclear option. “Consult your heart doctor if you receive a shock,” the label said.
To lure the attic animal into the “kill chamber,” I baited it with a dab of peanut butter. Then I popped it into the attic and tightly closed the door. If this didn’t do the job, we’d have to consider moving.
Did I have any misgivings about our plan to electrocute an intruder of uncertain species? Not particularly.
The Humane Society of the United States says that traps that use an electric charge to kill are one of the “least inhumane” options.
Twenty-four hours later I cautiously climbed the ladder and opened the door for a peek.
What a sight! An 8-inch tail curled out of the kill chamber. Inside, a one-pound dead rat. (For a discreet photo, go to napavalleyregister.com and search for “rat war.” The photo is attached to the online column.)
The Tom Cat trap said four C batteries could provide enough juice to kill 50 rats. This may be necessary.
I’ve looked high and low for the opening that allowed the rat to get into the attic. I can’t find it.