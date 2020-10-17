Napa Journal: The secret language of spousal texting

Those boxes had been assembled earlier that day after receiving a misdirected cellphone blast that said we should be prepared to evacuate.

An hour later my phone buzzed. “I moved the boxes,” she texted. Then another text: “and guitars” belonging to a son.

More fire news flew back and forth. Cheryl was trying to make sense of the destruction.

Then came the smoke that fell over Napa like a filthy blanket.

She: “Smoke is coming into the bathroom through the vent. So now I have the vent (motor) on”

A little bit later: “ash incredible on deck”

Later: “Hear a lot of sirens” and “washed off deck. Looked like snow”

I wasn’t holding up my end of the texting exchange. I was swamped trying to get out news for Register readers.

“Fire update?” she finally inquired.

Me: “status quo. I’ll probably be home after 5:30”