Napa Journal: The virus made me an alpha male

Since the Register sent most of its employees off to work at home in March, I’ve never felt so isolated ... or so important.
Only two of us are in the newsroom this week. Many hours of the day there’s no one in advertising. The front office has two or three employees, depending on the moment.
For a newspaper office designed to hold dozens, a mere four or five bodies is creepy.
You doubt my count? Check out the Register parking lot.
We used to have to jockey for a space. Latecomers could find themselves hoofing it from a block or two away.
Not during shelter-at-home. We could now rent out the lot for tractor-trailer rigs and still accommodate the few of us who come through the locked front door each day.
Just as weird, I’m the only male pulling full office shifts this week. When I look around, I see a scattering of women.
So the thought arises: Lacking competition, have I become an alpha male?
I’ve never been an alpha anything. How remarkable that it took a worldwide pandemic to breathe life into this remote possibility.
The Register’s true alpha males are Davis Taylor, our publisher, and Sean Scully, the editor, but I haven’t seen hide nor hair of either one for over a month now.
Are they still working? Do they even still exist?
There is email evidence that they do. The continued daily news and advertising product is also suggestive. But flesh-and-blood evidence? There is none.
Some mornings I stare at the closed doors to the publisher’s and editor’s offices and think, What if the balloon goes up today? Am I in charge?
That’s me having an army flashback. If the balloon goes up, we’re under nuclear attack ... and woe is us!
In this case, woe is me. I’m the only male in the building, remember.
Some days I wonder if our publisher has sneaked into his office and is busy doing publisher things behind closed doors, only nobody told me.
How would I find out? Do I dare turn the door knob to check?
Of course not! What fool would pop the door to find the shocked man himself at his desk, doing the work?
I know Sean’s doing the work. He floods me with his emails. Or a bot pretending to be Sean does.
I answer each one as quickly as I can. I don’t want to anger the Great Bot at the other end.
In the old days, BP (Before Pandemic), there was frequently competition for the one stall in the men’s room. An uncomfortable situation, let me tell you.
Today? I often have the facilities all to myself. The lights remain off until I turn them on.
Confession time: My only newsroom coworker this week is Jennifer Huffman, news reporter and business editor. Sometimes we remove our noses from the grindstone and do several minutes’ worth of stretching exercises.
Nothing like this WOULD EVER OCCUR in a fully populated newsroom, but hey, when it’s just us chickens ....
Another confession: We have ironclad rules about not eating at our desks, but during COVID-19 my adherence has become spotty. Around 3 every afternoon when I’m on an email round robin with all the section editors and Sean-the-possible-bot, I sometimes nibble on almonds.
Unsalted, non-greasy almonds that won’t gum up my keyboard or create stains on the carpet, but there I am, almond chewing and NO ONE IS THE WISER!
Who knew I was such a rule breaker!
I suspect the coronavirus is teaching us all a thing or two that we hadn’t known about ourselves.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/
Kevin can be reached at kcourtney@napanews.com.
