Napa Journal: The virus made me an alpha male

Are they still working? Do they even still exist?

There is email evidence that they do. The continued daily news and advertising product is also suggestive. But flesh-and-blood evidence? There is none.

Some mornings I stare at the closed doors to the publisher’s and editor’s offices and think, What if the balloon goes up today? Am I in charge?

That’s me having an army flashback. If the balloon goes up, we’re under nuclear attack ... and woe is us!

In this case, woe is me. I’m the only male in the building, remember.

Some days I wonder if our publisher has sneaked into his office and is busy doing publisher things behind closed doors, only nobody told me.

How would I find out? Do I dare turn the door knob to check?

Of course not! What fool would pop the door to find the shocked man himself at his desk, doing the work?

I know Sean’s doing the work. He floods me with his emails. Or a bot pretending to be Sean does.

I answer each one as quickly as I can. I don’t want to anger the Great Bot at the other end.