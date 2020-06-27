Napa Journal: They want to sample my vital fluids

You'd think I was flying to the Mayo Clinic for a life-saving procedure.
But no. The thing that weighed on my mind was not a journey for open heart surgery or a desperate attempt to root out rampaging evil deep within, but a routine lab visit tied to my annual physical.
As the date drew near, I steeled myself for this fresh assessment of my mortality.
I'd been holding the lab slip since last July when the doctor had checked off eight or 10 categories for fluid analysis in 2020.
I worry about cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure, while fully aware that many other biological markers may have gone off track over the past 12 months.
Chicken me, I wanted this information, I didn't want this information.
Every lab day starts off badly. I can't have eaten anything or drunk anything but water when I present myself.
I hate no breakfast. I especially hate no coffee.
So cranky me always decides to shrink the time between waking up and presenting myself to the lab to the shortest amount possible. This year I decided that 45 minutes would be about right.
As I headed out the door, Cheryl gave me my usual container of coffee, but threw in three raspberry muffins warmed and wrapped in aluminum foil for consumption when I got to the office.
If such rewards could be counted on, I'd consider scheduling more than one lab visit annually.
I pulled into the north Napa parking lot at 6:45. I could see two people already sitting in a pickup truck near the lab entry.
They were first to arrive in the lot, obviously, but they weren't going to be first to line up at the locked gate. That would be me.
When they saw me scampering to the entrance, they got out, put on masks, and lined up six feet behind me. I said "hello," but didn't get much of a reply.
Had I somehow offended them?
I tried not noticing that the woman stood with a cane that suggested mobility issues.
But if I let them be first in line, then I'd be second ... and 10 or 15 minutes later for work.
You see my dilemma.
With me holding firm, 15 minutes ticked by as four more poor souls with lab slips joined the line.
When I wasn't thinking about the woman with the cane, I was thinking about my bladder. After a long night's sleep and no coffee, I sometimes have trouble producing a proper urine sample for the requested tests.
Fortunately, I could feel my bladder plumping up. This was reassuring.
When the lab tech finally arrived, she became a blur of action. She unlocked the gate, opened the door, turned on computers and lights, got the music going and began moving around supplies.
Meanwhile, I summoned my most chivalrous self. Turning to the woman with the cane, I said, Please, you should go first.
I got instant rejections from the woman and her male companion. No, no, no, they said.
With my conscience cleansed, I waltzed up, fumbled as always with the automatic registration system until the lab tech did it for me, then girded myself for the fluid draws that would determine my fitness for life and possibly COVID survival.
Stop turning, the lab tech said as she prepared to stick me.
I hadn't realized that averting my eyes constituted "turning."
The blood draw went fine. I filled two vials without discomfort.
When she said I was good to go, I corrected her. What about urine? I said.
No urine this year, she said.
I was 10 minutes late to work. I made up for it by munching muffins and slurping coffee at my computer.
Office rules don't allow this. At least they didn't before COVID.
Now we're scattered to homes and apartments where my coworkers are likely typing stories in their pajamas while drinking smoothies.
This is how the work gets done.
