Napa Journal: They want to sample my vital fluids

If such rewards could be counted on, I'd consider scheduling more than one lab visit annually.

I pulled into the north Napa parking lot at 6:45. I could see two people already sitting in a pickup truck near the lab entry.

They were first to arrive in the lot, obviously, but they weren't going to be first to line up at the locked gate. That would be me.

When they saw me scampering to the entrance, they got out, put on masks, and lined up six feet behind me. I said "hello," but didn't get much of a reply.

Had I somehow offended them?

I tried not noticing that the woman stood with a cane that suggested mobility issues.

But if I let them be first in line, then I'd be second ... and 10 or 15 minutes later for work.

You see my dilemma.

With me holding firm, 15 minutes ticked by as four more poor souls with lab slips joined the line.

When I wasn't thinking about the woman with the cane, I was thinking about my bladder. After a long night's sleep and no coffee, I sometimes have trouble producing a proper urine sample for the requested tests.