There’s an upstairs to our house — two bedrooms, a rec room and a bath — that I won’t go anywhere near.
When Cheryl’s three children left home, their old second-story haunts were left as museum pieces, crammed with a disarray of their books, hobbies, knickknacks, to which more household items lacking a downstairs home soon migrated.
This is how we came to have an upstairs jungle with a barely walkable pathway from room to room.
Did I feel any shame? Not particularly. I thought an anthropologist might someday enjoy making sense of the cultural layers.
This chaos seemed unbudgeable until last month when we got word that relatives from Indiana were coming for a Christmas week visit. Naturally, we offered to host.
Hmmm. How’s that going to work?
Cheryl and I exchanged panicked looks. Now we had no choice. We HAD to civilize the upstairs or else we’d have loved ones sharing a couch.
I was the one to break our inertia. I tackled the stained stairway carpet with two cans of rug cleaner. Thankfully, it cleaned up beautifully, regaining its original glow.
Using the stairs as a beachhead, we assaulted the children’s rooms last weekend, with a vacation day thrown in for good measure. We invested about 20 hours scrubbing, sweeping, vacuuming, organizing for company.
This was an emotional challenge for Cheryl. She walked that fine line between cleaning up versus eradicating her children’s childhoods. Everything that Josh, Julia and Jonathan ever touched was fraught with memories.
Rather than throw anything away, her inclination was to better organize or store away in boxes for sorting later. Ticket stubs, stuffed animals, comic books, regular books, old clothes, dozens and dozens of issues of Bass Player magazine, a “Keep Out” Area 51 sign, a Napa High water polo plaque for “Most Improved.”
Since these weren’t my children and these weren’t my memories, I doubled down on cleaning, cleaning, cleaning.
I even got naked and went into the shower for a 20-minute frolic with a scrubber and mildew killer.
Don’t think of yourself as a hero, Cheryl said. She’s cleaned that shower naked many times herself.
More than 30 years ago the upstairs was remodeled and clad with beautiful white knotty pine. Cheryl loved that paneling.
But time had done a number on it, turning it a syrupy light brown. In the main bedroom, the kids had done a number too.
Nails, hooks, staples and adhesives of all sorts scarred doors, walls and ceiling where a surfboard once hung.
It took me five hours to extract all the hardware and stick-em from the knotty pine. Razor blades, hammer, pliers and a miracle product called Goof Off did an amazing job.
How could this have happened on your watch, Cheryl? You treasured the knotty pine so.
A single-mother with three children has to pick her battles, she said.
Julia came over Sunday to retrieve some of her left-behinds and help us civilize the upstairs for the Hoosiers. Very little of this mess is hers, she let me know.
When I asked her to describe the original color of the carpet that I was cleaning on hands and knees, she said it had been the color of dog poop. Blame her mom’s dog, she said.
By Sunday night the areas essential for hosting guests were looking pretty good. Maybe not up to Motel 6 standards, but they had a homey quality.
The door frame between the main bedroom and a closet was particularly sweet. Pencil marks made over many years charted Josh’s growth into manhood as measured against his mother’s height.
Josh was an inch shorter than Cheryl in July 1991. That September mother and son were tied. By November Josh had pulled ahead by a solid inch.
And that’s how it goes. You build your children a safe nest and fill it with all the things they need as they race through the years. Then, before you know it, they fly away.
An empty nest is a melancholy thing.