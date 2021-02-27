Napa Journal: Time traveling at Oxbow Commons during COVID

I ingest a bitter porridge of COVID stories daily.
Children falling behind in their studies. Parents going slightly mad. Families at the end of their economic ropes. And while the world awaits vaccination, the virus mutates.
Those rainy days earlier this month were a perfect match for these COVID times. Mental and natural landscapes were both dreary.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
I say this as someone who’s received his first COVID vaccination, with his second scheduled for next month. I’m a 74-year-old, married to a health care worker who is plugged into a less publicized vaccine distribution network.
“Lucky you,” you might think, but having Moderna coursing through my body doesn’t restore my old resilient self. My core is still hunkered down. My Napa prison is a nice one, but there’s no escaping the sense of confinement.
And so it came to be last Sunday that I made one of the few non-household connections I dare make: my daughter Jenny who joined me for coffee.
Jenny’s a safe one to be around. Lost her hospitality job in December. Goes nowhere.
This was one glorious Sunday. Intoxicating sunshine, shirtsleeve warmth.
We went to where the happy people are: Oxbow Public Market.
Driving through downtown was something else. Crowds of tourists clogged the sidewalks; a few darted across. At Oxbow, the lots were essentially full — something I hadn’t seen in months.
We swung by Ritual coffee, then shot out the back to the grassy expanse that is Oxbow Commons, hoping the rains hadn’t left the lawn too wet for sitting.
Not only was the grass dry, but a band of not-young musicians was setting up along McKinstry Street. We plunked down 40 feet away, our backs to them to avoid the blinding sun.
Before launching into songs by Dylan, Clapton and Van Morrison, the lead guy apologized if they sounded rusty. They hadn’t played in a year, he said.
We were their perfect audience. We hadn’t heard live music in a year.
As the easy songs rolled out, the weight of COVID slowly lifted and I became disoriented. Where was I? Golden Gate Park during the Summer of Love? A Simon and Garfunkel concert at New York’s Central Park?
I certainly wasn’t with the mob at Woodstock. Maybe 70 people were scattered in clumps across more than an acre of green. A few had brought lawn chair and beach blankets. Some listened to the music. Most ignored the band and lounged with their pod-mates.
If you ignored the masking and social distancing, this could have been a summer park scene anywhere, any year ... before 2020.
In front of us, a young girl cavorted like a wild pony. Sometimes she and her toddler brother paused to gyrate to the music.
Masked tourists streamed by on the sidewalks. They would pause to take in this throwback sight of carefree basking to music, then stroll on.
Why aren’t they sitting down to marinate in this sublime moment, I wondered. What’s their more important agenda?
The musicians came with a cluster of female supporters decked out in straw hats and summer frocks. Sometimes they’d stand up and improvise little dances.
Like people used to do at outdoor concerts. Remember?
Putting COVID out of mind — and the fact that I had forgotten to put on sunscreen — I let myself float above the dancers and gyrating children and adults escaping the rigors of pandemic life.
It was all so very lovely. A good substitute for a trip to Cancun, say.
WATCH NOW: BEL AIRE PARK MAGNET SCHOOL HOSTS A SOCIALLY DISTANCED PICTURE DAY
SEE PHOTOS OF THE CITY OF NAPA’S LEAST EXPENSIVE HOME SOLD IN JANUARY
Kevin can be reached at 707- 256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.