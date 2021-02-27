Napa Journal: Time traveling at Oxbow Commons during COVID

Driving through downtown was something else. Crowds of tourists clogged the sidewalks; a few darted across. At Oxbow, the lots were essentially full — something I hadn’t seen in months.

We swung by Ritual coffee, then shot out the back to the grassy expanse that is Oxbow Commons, hoping the rains hadn’t left the lawn too wet for sitting.

Not only was the grass dry, but a band of not-young musicians was setting up along McKinstry Street. We plunked down 40 feet away, our backs to them to avoid the blinding sun.

Before launching into songs by Dylan, Clapton and Van Morrison, the lead guy apologized if they sounded rusty. They hadn’t played in a year, he said.

We were their perfect audience. We hadn’t heard live music in a year.

As the easy songs rolled out, the weight of COVID slowly lifted and I became disoriented. Where was I? Golden Gate Park during the Summer of Love? A Simon and Garfunkel concert at New York’s Central Park?

I certainly wasn’t with the mob at Woodstock. Maybe 70 people were scattered in clumps across more than an acre of green. A few had brought lawn chair and beach blankets. Some listened to the music. Most ignored the band and lounged with their pod-mates.