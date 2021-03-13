Napa Journal: Turning 100 during a pandemic

The Kublers raised all the barnyard animals, cultivated a big garden and tended an orchard on their 30-acre spread.

“Many meals, everything we were eating was grown or raised on the site,” his daughter Alice recounted. When her brother was first shown a carton of milk at Browns Valley school, he had no idea that milk came this way, she said.

As part of my 2001 and 2010 visits, Kubler took me on roaring Jeep rides up vertiginous dirt roads that climbed to the heavens. These were some of the scariest moments of my life.

In 2012, unable to drive safely, Kubler came off the mountain and moved into an independent living apartment at The Meadows of Napa Valley. That’s where I contacted him earlier this month on his 100th birthday.

Birthday celebrations aren’t the same during a pandemic. Accommodations must be made.

For his 99th, before the COVID shutdown, his extended family gathered for a real party. Everyone got a button that read, “I survived a Jeep ride with Warren.”

On the day of his 100th, I was one of a long line of people who checked in by phone. Warren was in a fine mood. He was enjoying the calls, the video chats, and a deluge of cards and letters.