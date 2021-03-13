Napa Journal: Turning 100 during a pandemic

About once a decade I’ve had occasion to interview Warren Kubler, a retired Napa math teacher who for more than 50 years ran a family farm amid redwoods high above the valley floor.
In a 2001, I described Kubler as the “Indiana Jones of Redwood Road.” At the time, he was on a mission to identify the trails used by the 19th-century pioneers to cross between Napa and Sonoma valleys.
In 2010, the headline called him the “old man of the mountain.” Kubler was clinging to traditional ways while the county’s wine world marched in a different direction.
Kubler, then 89 and widowed, admitted to being “definitely on a downward slope.” He figured he was fit enough to stay on the mountain for another couple of years.
The Kublers and their four children had come to Napa in 1954. Warren was hired to teach vocational agriculture to would-be farmers. “Napa had dairies, chicken farms, prunes and walnuts by the thousands of acres,” he said.
That teaching gig didn’t last long. Napa Valley was going grape. “People were already letting prunes go. They were being torn out for homes,” Warren said.
Warren switched and became a math teacher at Redwood Junior High until his retirement in 1988. Ironically, they had to rip out prunes to build the school, he noted.
The Kublers raised all the barnyard animals, cultivated a big garden and tended an orchard on their 30-acre spread.
“Many meals, everything we were eating was grown or raised on the site,” his daughter Alice recounted. When her brother was first shown a carton of milk at Browns Valley school, he had no idea that milk came this way, she said.
As part of my 2001 and 2010 visits, Kubler took me on roaring Jeep rides up vertiginous dirt roads that climbed to the heavens. These were some of the scariest moments of my life.
In 2012, unable to drive safely, Kubler came off the mountain and moved into an independent living apartment at The Meadows of Napa Valley. That’s where I contacted him earlier this month on his 100th birthday.
Birthday celebrations aren’t the same during a pandemic. Accommodations must be made.
For his 99th, before the COVID shutdown, his extended family gathered for a real party. Everyone got a button that read, “I survived a Jeep ride with Warren.”
On the day of his 100th, I was one of a long line of people who checked in by phone. Warren was in a fine mood. He was enjoying the calls, the video chats, and a deluge of cards and letters.
He had never expected to reach the century mark, he said. He survived a “full coronary” in 1969. In 2004, while driving back from the Southern California desert, he blew a tired and rolled three times across a freeway. For three months he ate through a nose tube.
Warren’s had both of his COVID shots but stays confined to his room. The old social life at The Meadows hasn’t returned.
“It’s not easy,” he said. “You have to use some common sense and make an effort to talk to people on the phone and that Alexa device. It’s great. It helps, but it’s easy to go stir crazy.”
“I write letters and I call people. I’ve been sorting out my old photographs and things like that,” Warren said. He watches a lot of old TV shows. Sometimes the Meadows puts on outdoor concerts that he listens to from his patio.
His Bay Area daughters, Ann and Alice, each partially vaccinated against COVID, came up at midday and signed him out for a little picnic. They’d brought his favorite meal: Chinese from River Park’s Wah Sing.
In that day’s birthday photo, Warren wears a big smile and a baseball cap that says, “100 never looked so good.”
His daughters also brought a cluster of helium balloons and tied them to his scooter.
That way, when staff and residents see Warren scooting down the halls, balloons flying, they’ll know of this special man on his special day, Alice said.
