A smoke dome has hung over the Napa Valley for much of this summer.
It’s been high enough that I haven’t been able to smell it or taste it, but the optics were terrible. Weeks of gray skies can’t be good for anyone or anything.
The murk cleared up a bit last week — actual blue skies! — but that only reinforced how bad conditions had been.
Back when the Cold War was a thing, scientists warned that nuclear war would throw so much smoke and dust into the atmosphere that the planet would darken and cool, creating a “nuclear winter.”
Our vast Northern California wildfires have achieved something similar — a “wildfire winter” in summer.
Put another way, our skies have been what you’d expect if you lived in New Jersey, only New Jersey skies don’t drop ash on your car.
We all have wildfire jitters these days. When a tractor tilling a field kicks up dust plumes, the 911 center is swamped with anxious calls reporting fire. Stories about burning vegetation draw big audiences to the Register’s website.
No one can rest easy this dry season. Little fires can become monster fires in a heartbeat. We know that now. Before last October, maybe not so much.
I’ve lived on the west side of town for 45 years and never had a wildfire concern ... until last fall.
I’m protected by the Napa Fire Department. I have a hydrant across the street from my house. I don’t live in forest or chaparral. What’s to worry about?
Coffey Park is what’s to worry about.
That Santa Rosa subdivision got wiped out by last year’s Tubbs Fire. The flames jumped Highway 101 and took out more than 1,200 homes — homes nestled together inside city limits just like mine.
We’ve all seen the aerial photos. It’s like a bomb went off. A nuclear bomb.
I live on what they call the rural-urban interface. I look out into rural Napa County from my city front porch.
My view isn’t as lovely as it was before last October. The rolling hills on the western horizon used to be scenic. Now they’re where deadly fires potentially incubate and gather intensity before riding the winds into town.
The Partrick fire lit up the night sky last October. Cheryl watched trees explode in flames from our porch as bulldozers worked to build fire breaks.
We were thankful the fire was stopped before it could make urban inroads.
Perversely, I have wondered if we’d be a little safer this year if the fire had burned a little more last year. That’s a sick thought, but what can I do — my mind is forever seeking safer ground.
Putting aside images of Coffey Park, Cheryl says she won’t abandon our house if another wildfire were to rear up in Napa’s western hills. She’ll turn on sprinklers, flood the gutters with water and stand her ground. You read stories about homeowners who did exactly this and things worked out, she said.
I’m not encouraging her. I’m mindful that there’s no telling what she or anyone else will do when the full enormity of a disaster presents itself.
Sadly, Cheryl’s plan calls for her to defend our house on her own. If the situation is dire, she knows I won’t be there. I’ll have abandoned her and gone to work.
I left her to deal alone with a topsy-turvy house and lack of power after the 2014 earthquake. I did the same when last year’s firestorms threatened. I threw on clothes and was gone.
When I think about it, could anything be more heartless? Who abandons their spouse in situations like these? Public safety personnel, certainly, but journalists?
Yes, journalists.