How curious it was to see gleaming water beside our house on the Saturday before Christmas.
Had it been raining that hard? I didn’t think so, but what do I know about ground absorption?
Two hours later I learned volumes more. Cheryl spotted water — precious, chlorinated city water — gushing from a green box by our sidewalk.
A nightmare scenario under any circumstance. But to have a pipe blowout, on a weekend, on the countdown to Christmas: Bad. Very bad.
I ran to the garage for the water shutoff tool. We’d been storing it next to the door for years in anticipation of such an emergency. But when I flipped the lid to the concrete box containing the master control, the box was filled to the brim with dirt. Two newt-like critters were lounging on top.
Using a trowel, I dug frantically, while Cheryl went on the city’s website to determine exactly where the shutoff valve was hidden under the dirt.
It took an excruciating amount of time, but we turned off the water to the house. Hoping this was a city leak, not a Courtney leak, I called the water department’s after-hours number.
A city worker showed up 25 minutes later. He dug out gopher dirt in the adjacent green plastic box, exposing a cracked PVC connection to a backflow prevention device. This was a revelation on many levels. For one, I’d never known we had a backflow prevention device.
This gizmo is yours, not the city’s, the water man said. If you’re skilled at cutting and gluing PVC, the repair shouldn’t be that hard.
I was skeptical. Our house no longer had water, we were staring at a PVC jungle inside a mud hole and darkness was less than four hours away.
Cheryl was not so despairing. I can do this, she said.
Honestly, Cheryl?
She dashed off to put on work clothes, while I further excavated around the backflow device. The more I dug, the more complex the PVC repair appeared. There was damage on both ends.
When Cheryl took one look at the full scope of the task, she declared game over. Call a plumber, she said.
Have you ever tried to get a plumber on the weekend before Christmas? I dialed and dialed — a dozen numbers in all — and got mostly long rings and the occasional, “Sorry, it’s a holiday.”
Things were looking dire, then a miracle happened. A veteran plumber named Ken picked up. I’m practically in the area, he said. I’ll be right over.
Ken was awesome. He radiated good cheer. This is not a biggie, he said. On a scale of 1 to 10, probably less than a 2.
Our problem certainly wasn’t as awful as that of the customer who had a leak under his driveway and the repair bill, including backhoe, was $8,000. Nor as shocking as folks returning from vacation to find that a water leak had buckled their wood flooring.
Ken made a mental list of the various PVC parts he would need, then disappeared for 45 minutes. Only as the sun began dropping low in the sky did he begin the repair.
I stayed by his side. I didn’t want him to feel abandoned. I didn’t want him to abandon us.
Darkness fell as Ken glued in the final connection. Then he got out a battery powered light, stuck it on the side of his truck and we waited together for a half hour for the glue to dry.
Honestly, our conversation was pretty good. Kids, old Napa, new Napa, the ins and outs of the plumbing business.
His wife called to ask how things were going.
They’d been planning to go Christmas shopping that afternoon, then out for dinner, he said. In taking my call, he gave up all that.
If we’re taking nominations for sainthood, I nominate Ken.
What would his heroic holiday rescue cost? Ken hadn’t said a word about money.
He’ll figure out the bill later, he said. And Merry Christmas.
We were euphoric that night. Water emergency over. Bring on Christmas.
I stripped off my muddy clothes and got in the shower. Dinner was the first meal I’d eaten in nine hours.
I still don’t know what this holiday plumbing rescue will cost us, but I’m not fretting. Cheryl and I agreed that regaining water service will be our Christmas gift to each other.