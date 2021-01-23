Napa Journal: What about this weather?

My before-dawn jog on Monday was a mind-blowing experience. When I set out into the darkness, the temperate on my porch was a sizzling 68 degrees.
Not a typo. Sixty-eight degrees. In the middle of winter. Before the sun had even showed its face.
If this were a proper January, there would be no 68 degrees — not even in the afternoon. But on this jogging Monday, things started hot, then got hotter, hitting 77 and breaking a century-old record.
Mother Nature often delivers up January surprises. I get that. A killing frost, for example. Or torrential rains.
But scorching night air? A balmy, Hawaiian afternoon? That’s perverse. The natural order’s been upended. No good can come from it.
Where’s the rain? Isn’t that the question we’re all asking? November was a fizzle. December was hardly moist. And now, half-way through January, the rainy season’s taken a smoke, this weekend’s showers not withstanding.
As a measure of how twisted the weather’s been, Monday’s jog wasn’t just disturbingly hot. It came with psychotic winds that cast down eucalyptus bark, riled the fallen leaves and fought me almost to a standstill.
Perhaps you’re thinking, does it really matter? Can’t we all just ENJOY the freak weather? People in Green Bay, Wisconsin envy us. Think of the PG&E savings!
Sorry. It’s just not in me to celebrate sweaty jogs in January. Or dry days piled on top of more dry days, with maybe a piddly shower for relief.
I fear a day of reckoning. I fear someday having to ration water to our azaleas and explain to our peach tree why its fruit will be stunted come summer.
When I was 9 years old, my family’s well went dry and I had to share precious bath water with my siblings. That can scar a person for life. So can recent wildfire seasons after low-rainfall winters.
At the end of my tropical, wind-blown jog, I couldn’t wait to tell Cheryl that Napa had melted overnight and the winds had gone crazy. This news could help her plan her day.
Entering the house, I heard the creepiest noise: Our furnace was roaring.
I mean, really spewing out the heat. As if 68 degrees outside wasn’t nearly hot enough.
Cheryl had done what she always does when she emerges from our bedroom: she had dialed up the thermostat to remove the nip from our indoor environment.
She didn’t know it was hotter than Hades outside our double-pane windows. Hotter by 10 degrees. No rational person would know this.
Perhaps I should have broken this phenomenal news in small, measured amounts, but I didn’t.
Instead, I unloaded with a voice command: Let’s open the windows!
Cheryl appeared stunned. What exactly was I saying at 6 a.m. on a Monday morning in January? Open the windows? What does that mean? Why would a person say that?
It’s the Weather Apocalypse, I said. January has become August. Night has become day. Conditions outside are torrid. We’re needlessly burning PG&E natural gas.
Cheryl still didn’t react. I tried again.
Our outdoors is 10 degrees hotter than our indoors, I said. Can’t explain it, but thermometers don’t lie. Time to open the windows.
Cheryl recoiled. No way was she going to open the windows to let in January night air. She wanted no part of such a perversity.
So be it.
I turned off the furnace. We ate our oatmeal in a 58-degree room with the windows shut, keeping at bay the thick air that had blown in from some hellish place.
