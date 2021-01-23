Napa Journal: What about this weather?

Sorry. It’s just not in me to celebrate sweaty jogs in January. Or dry days piled on top of more dry days, with maybe a piddly shower for relief.

I fear a day of reckoning. I fear someday having to ration water to our azaleas and explain to our peach tree why its fruit will be stunted come summer.

When I was 9 years old, my family’s well went dry and I had to share precious bath water with my siblings. That can scar a person for life. So can recent wildfire seasons after low-rainfall winters.

At the end of my tropical, wind-blown jog, I couldn’t wait to tell Cheryl that Napa had melted overnight and the winds had gone crazy. This news could help her plan her day.

Entering the house, I heard the creepiest noise: Our furnace was roaring.

I mean, really spewing out the heat. As if 68 degrees outside wasn’t nearly hot enough.

Cheryl had done what she always does when she emerges from our bedroom: she had dialed up the thermostat to remove the nip from our indoor environment.

She didn’t know it was hotter than Hades outside our double-pane windows. Hotter by 10 degrees. No rational person would know this.