While cleaning up after the rat infestation in our attic, Cheryl hauled down a bag filled with her grandmother’s favorite recipes.
Granny — dubbed Big Grandma by her grandchildren for her comparatively large size — died some years ago at age 102. Wanting to get her affairs in order, she had given Cheryl her collection of recipes dating to the 1920s and ‘30s when she was a young mom raising a family in Detroit.
Cheryl had paid this inheritance of hand-written recipes and store handouts little mind. Big Grandma had a reputation of not being a very good cook.
But last Saturday, needing to come up with a menu for Christmas Eve dinner, Cheryl decided to dive in for heirloom inspiration.
Right off the bat, it became clear that Big Grandma was a Jell-O fanatic. There were scores of recipes: Neapolitan Jell-O, Jell-O and Baked Apples, Magic Ice Jell-O, Roman Sponge with cherry Jell-O and on and on. Big Grandma’s family had seemingly lived a gelatin-based diet.
Jell-O had seduced shoppers with a series of recipe cards, each with a painted vignette featuring the travels of Jell-O Girl. For example, “The Jell-O Girl at Catalina” and “The Jell-O Girl at the Missions”
Sensibilities were different back then. For example, when The Jell-O visits the ruins of a California mission, she thinks of the “early California days when calm-eyed priests paced up and down, when shy Indian girls in bright blankets came stealing up the walks to confess their sins, while brave lads in wide hats, sashes and jingling spurs waited for them beyond the walls.”
Honestly, Jell-O.
Big Grandma had another food-defining characteristic: She was a devoted Piggly Wiggly shopper.
Half of Granny’s recipes came from Piggly Wiggly, a supermarket sensation in the American heartland in the early 20th century. I say this with a touch of personal pride.
The grocery chain began in Memphis in 1916 with the opening of what’s considered to be America’s “first true self-service grocery store,” according to Wikipedia, then the stores grew like wildfire.
The Piggly Wiggly story was drilled into me during my teen years in Memphis. We could visit a replica of the original store in the Memphis Pink Palace Museum, which had originally been the home of the Piggly Wiggly founder.
Until Piggly Wiggly, store clerks fetched one by one each item on a customer’s grocery list. Quaint, certainly, but my goodness!
“Why pay another for what you can better do yourself,” Piggly Wiggly asked on one of its recipe cards. “At the Piggly Wiggly you are your ‘own boss.’”
You have free articles remaining.
After the introduction of self-service, grocery shopping was never the same.
Today we tout farm-to-table. Back in Granny’s day, factory to table was apparently considered the height of modernity. Piggly Wiggly promoted foods that today have zero cachet such as its lineup of canned vegetables. Wax beans from a can — yum!
Just as Jell-O was considered a marvelous modern food, so was margarine. Big Grandma had cut out a recipe for Lady’s Choice Maple Fizz from the wrapping for Lady’s Choice Colored Oleomargarine.
Not only was the margarine “colored,” it came “Protected in Aluminium.”
That’s aluminium foil, I’m guessing. How cool was that.
Cool enough that Piggly Wiggly could brag about having “over 2,000 stores in less than ten years sets the pace for the whole world.”
What did Cheryl think about all these yellowing recipes? Of historical interest, certainly, but not for her.
I guess they didn’t know about the evil of trans fats, she said. Nor did Piggly Wiggly seem to care much about farm freshness.
Before bundling these recipes for the trash, she picked out one for Betty Crocker’s Coconut Chiffon Cake made with Wesson oil.
Coconut cakes are your favorite, she said. What if I made this one for you?
I wasn’t sure I’d ever eaten a chiffon coconut cake. From Wesson oil, not butter. If Big Grandma loved it, I was wary.
Thanks, but no thanks, I said. It’s the too-sweet thought that counts.
Kevin Courtney's Fave 5 of 2019
2019 is ending with a flurry of good stories. These are some of my favorite. They capture the flavor of life in Napa.
Napa wineries have turned to Instagram to sell themselves to a new demographic.
Reporter Brian Eberling braves the commute that thousands endure each work day.
People take the loss of a long-time Napa business personally. Attention must be paid.
Viewing sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt created an upswell of emotions among viewers in Yountville.
No one takes the weather for granted these days. When it's dry in November, we only hope it changes.