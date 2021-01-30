Napa Journal: What can happen after the second COVID shot

At first she used a new $25 battery-powered device that she rolled across her forehead, but readings were inconsistent. When one said 103 degrees, she ditched it and retrieved an old-fashioned mercury thermometer. Readings were under 101, then began creeping up, a tenth of a degree at a time.

All to be expected, Cheryl thought. Several fellow healthcare workers had experienced the same thing.

Fever is her friend, she said. Fever is training her body for total warfare should an actual COVID virus ever float up her nose and try to colonize her lungs.

My daughter Jenny dropped in. Told that Cheryl was in the throes of her second COVID shot, she wanted to hear all the details. Cheryl had become a medical curiosity.

Cheryl knew there was a way to stop the fever in its tracks, but decided not to take any meds until she got to 101.5. When that happened about 4 p.m., she popped ibuprofen.

Then she got up, assembled a dinner of leftovers and watched an hour of TV before creeping off to bed. At 7:30 p.m.

A night’s sleep — and the ibuprofen — worked wonders. At 6 a.m., she bounced out of bed fully recovered but for a red spot on her arm.