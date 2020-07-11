Napa Journal: What happens when the internet dies

We were dead in the water last week when our home internet went down for four days.
The pain was instantaneous. Without streaming music or video, how do we fill that enormous void between dinner and bedtime?
Become conversationalists? Find a book to crack open?
I didn't think so. That would mean reinventing ourselves. Sadly, Netflix has eroded higher brain functioning.
Our internet didn't collapse in one swoop. First Pandora began acting up, asking for restarts. Then a day later HBO wouldn't load and the contagion spread across our Roku.
Finally, my iPad mini became a brick.
It was all reminiscent of the wildfires when PG&E pulled the plug on our street and we sat in the dark for days. The post-apocalypse, we called it.
What was wrong with our internet? I didn't have a clue.
Cheryl, who is more technologically savvy, did have a clue. It's the ethernet, she said, referring to the cable that runs from the modem in our detached garage, through conduit under the driveway, then along the porch before popping into our family room at the precise point where our PC is located.
A rat likely nibbled on it, she said.
I didn't think much of Cheryl's rat theory. Although we've had two rats in our attic in less than a year, I couldn't imagine a rat feasting on conduit, then a cable. What would be the point?
Not that I would know much about rats or the ethernet.
I called AT&T for help. I got a representative who was sheltering at her home ... in the Philippines!
This astonished me. She sounded as near as nextdoor, but there she was in the Philippines where it was 5 a.m. the next day. What about the monsoons? I asked.
We talked about monsoons and COVID while she ran diagnostic tests on our AT&T broadband connection. Noting that the modem in our garage was seven years old, she typed out an order for a free new one as we talked. It would arrive in two days.
Was the modem the problem? She didn't exactly say.
She also tested the router that beams WiFi throughout our house. Was that the problem? She didn't exactly say.
Over the next 24 hours our internet situation deteriorated further. Six lights on the router. Then two lights. Then none. We were left with no PC, no Roku, no working laptop.
The installation of the new modem did not remedy things. Our house was essentially dead. Only our cellphones still worked.
We survived with impressive ingenuity. We made an evening walk a regular thing. We ate dinner later to shrink the dead time that followed. Because we didn't have a Pandora beat, we continued exercising on the living room rug to the sound of our grunts.
We were stars in our own episode of "The 1900 House."
A path back to modernity was forged with another call to AT&T. The rep insisted that our problem was not their problem. AT&T's equipment at the entry to our property was working just fine. But for $99, they'd send out a technician.
Meanwhile, Cheryl drove to Costco and bought a $200 replacement router. We set it up on the eve of the AT&T guy's visit.
When this new router lit up like a Christmas tree, a few of our smaller devices sprang to WiFi life, but not the PC or Roku. Not even after an hour of repeated on's and off's. We went to bed dejected.
I didn't sleep well. Exactly what were we expecting the AT&T guy to do on a $99 home visit? Were our issues within his scope of practice?
The next morning, less than three hours before AT&T's scheduled arrival, Cheryl had a what-the-heck moment. She would test the PC one more time.
It was a miracle. The PC worked. Roku worked. WiFi was everywhere!
All in all, it wasn't a bad thing to go without most internet activity for four days. No one died. The marriage did not crumble. I could feel ourselves becoming more resilient.
This is all good. We're ready for fire season.
Kevin can be reached at 707- 256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.
