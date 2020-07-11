Napa Journal: What happens when the internet dies

I didn't think much of Cheryl's rat theory. Although we've had two rats in our attic in less than a year, I couldn't imagine a rat feasting on conduit, then a cable. What would be the point?

Not that I would know much about rats or the ethernet.

I called AT&T for help. I got a representative who was sheltering at her home ... in the Philippines!

This astonished me. She sounded as near as nextdoor, but there she was in the Philippines where it was 5 a.m. the next day. What about the monsoons? I asked.

We talked about monsoons and COVID while she ran diagnostic tests on our AT&T broadband connection. Noting that the modem in our garage was seven years old, she typed out an order for a free new one as we talked. It would arrive in two days.

Was the modem the problem? She didn't exactly say.

She also tested the router that beams WiFi throughout our house. Was that the problem? She didn't exactly say.

Over the next 24 hours our internet situation deteriorated further. Six lights on the router. Then two lights. Then none. We were left with no PC, no Roku, no working laptop.