Napa Journal: What justifies owning 2 refrigerators?

Cheryl and I live without children, yet we own two honking fridges stuffed to the gills.
One, a 40-year-old energy hog planted in the nether regions of our garage, is an embarrassment.
The front is rusting and a 5-foot handle is hanging by a thread. We've affixed a safety notice: OPEN AT TOP OF DOOR complete with an arrow pointing up.
I'm new to owning multiple fridges. Even while raising two kids, we got by with just one. Similarly, Cheryl fed a family of five out of a lone side-by-side KitchenAid.
Our families have since shrunk and recomposed and it's now just the two of us ... and two fridges.
How did refrigerator creep occur? Was there an overwhelming necessity?
Am I a hunter who hauls home deer carcasses for freezing?
Do I buy half beefs at the Junior Livestock Auction to carry us through rough winters?
Am I a party animal who needs to chill cases of sparkling wine?
No, no and no. The truth is we have two refrigerators because we have two refrigerators and can't imagine a way to undo this fact.
The year was 2016. We were planning to live above our garage for a year while the back of our house was rebuilt. We moved the KitchenAid, already more than 30 years old, onto the garage floor.
When we got back into the house 16 months later, did the KitchenAid return with us?
Of course not. That antique would have ruined the vibe of our new kitchen where a glamorous, energy-efficient Samsung with water spigot and ice cuber now held pride of place.
The trashed KitchenAid stayed where it was, cheek by jowl with the Craftsman tool case, across from the crapped-up work bench. It fits right in.
If a stranger peeked into the KitchenAid, they wouldn't be impressed.
Last week they'd be staring at 10 Lucerne plain yogurts bought on sale, an equal numbers of non-fizzy waters, an open can of "meaty bits" cat food, eight pounds of butter and a bag of wheat bran with a June 2015 "sell by" label.
On the door they'd find eight bottles of Lagunitas IPA, two La Croix drinks and a Welch's Fruit Shot Grape. In the vegetable crisper, 180 string cheeses.
Inside the freezer: four cauliflower crust pizzas from Costco — meal insurance — and multiple bags stuffed with rock-hard brown lumps. Those are last year's peach harvest. You've never had sweeter fruit on your oatmeal.
We pay a price for this extra food storage space. If we were audited by the energy police, we would be judged harshly.
We wouldn't be alone. According to national statistics, 35 million households have two refrigerators. Homes with only two occupants lead with more than one.
I can't defend the practice. I want to live lean and green. My mother raised me that way.
Cheryl's not as sensitive about living in a two-fridge household. Would I have us not buy food in bulk when it's on sale? Do I want to risk running out of Lucerne yogurts and cauliflower crust pizzas?
And our peaches! Would I propose we eat several hundred peaches in the month of September? Would I prefer they become jam?
Cheryl makes excellent points. The second fridge has spoiled us. It's hard to imagine getting by with just our shallow, counter-depth Samsung.
It's a rich feeling knowing that when food runs out in the Samsung, there a convenience market to be plundered in the garage.
Otherwise, what? Do we eat beef stew from cans and peanut butter from jars?
