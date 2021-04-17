Napa Journal: What justifies owning 2 refrigerators?

Cheryl and I live without children, yet we own two honking fridges stuffed to the gills.

One, a 40-year-old energy hog planted in the nether regions of our garage, is an embarrassment.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The front is rusting and a 5-foot handle is hanging by a thread. We've affixed a safety notice: OPEN AT TOP OF DOOR complete with an arrow pointing up.

I'm new to owning multiple fridges. Even while raising two kids, we got by with just one. Similarly, Cheryl fed a family of five out of a lone side-by-side KitchenAid.

Our families have since shrunk and recomposed and it's now just the two of us ... and two fridges.

How did refrigerator creep occur? Was there an overwhelming necessity?

Am I a hunter who hauls home deer carcasses for freezing?

Do I buy half beefs at the Junior Livestock Auction to carry us through rough winters?

Am I a party animal who needs to chill cases of sparkling wine?

No, no and no. The truth is we have two refrigerators because we have two refrigerators and can't imagine a way to undo this fact.