We thought we’d won the “rat war” in September when we deployed a high-tech trap that dispensed a lethal dose of electricity. On the first night, we zapped a one-pounder who’d been rampaging through our attic for a month.
After removing the carcass and closing up the attic, we resumed rodent-free living. Life was good.
But we were deceiving ourselves. That rat had wrecked the attic. For an entire month he’d been chewing and urinating and defecating, turning a storage area devoted to cherished family possessions into something indescribably foul.
Admittedly, the attic had never been a fun place. It’s either horribly hot or miserably cold. Hundreds roofing nails poke through the sloping 130-year-old subroof, threatening the noggin of any hunched-over human who dares do business up there.
We could have ignored the wrecked attic forever but for the approach of Christmas. Cheryl’s lifetime collection of holiday decorations was stored up there.
Cheryl woke up last Sunday with a plan. This was the day she’d clean up the filth and rescue her wreaths and boxes of baubles.
As she climbed up a six-foot ladder and hauled herself in, I forgot to suggest she wear a n95 mask left over from the 2017 wildfires. Rat waste is notoriously toxic.
She forgot too.
Cheryl made some important discoveries early on. For one thing, an adult male rat is capable of scattering about a phenomenal quantity of little turds. They contaminated practically everything. For another, such a rat creates multiple urine “latrines” using storage box lids, plastic tub lids and fiberglass insulation.
As the magnitude of the contagion became apparent, Cheryl descended and armed herself with more clothing, fresh gloves and that n95 mask I was talking about.
For an entire afternoon, she swept and shoved boxes and bags to the attic opening so I could carry them down the ladder for later sorting. At one point she came down to research rat detoxification online.
When I was raising my kids, we had three or four boxes of holiday decorations that we stored in an attic crawl space. It was all manageable and tidy.
Cheryl took a different approach over the decades. With unlimited attic storage space, she filled it to the brim with boxes and bags labeled “Christmas.”
I was dumbfounded. Why so much? We’ve been married 16 years and I’d seen practically none of it.
We’d attended Community Projects’ “Treasures of Christmas Past” event two weeks earlier, shopping for a holiday item or two. I hadn’t realized that back home Cheryl had a comparable holiday accumulation hidden away.
I didn’t dare ask for an explanation. With Cheryl knee-deep in rat mess, this was no time to question 40 years of acquisition.
We stuffed an entire upstairs bedroom with Christmas gear lowered from the attic. Boxes got stacked four high. I hauled out a bunch more — bags of holiday tins, decorative boxes and oddities — to our recycling bin.
Cheryl’s cleanup partially answered the question of what the rat had been living on for a month. She discovered six ears of Indian corn, grown by her 25 years ago, completely gnawed.
Not everything in the attic was holiday-related. At one point she came over to the ladder and showed me a piece of military apparel. “I think it’s a Nazi hat,” she said.
Not hardly. One of her kids had collected a hat from a U.S. Army dress uniform.
Near the end of her clean-out, Cheryl called out in alarm. She discovered her prized Nativity scene. As best as she could tell, the rat had been sleeping in the straw.
Cheryl conducted an inventory. Everyone was safe and accounted for, including baby Jesus. He’d been stored in his own tiny box, awaiting his big reveal on Christmas morning.
In the meantime, the rat had been bedding down in the manger.
Depending on your frame of mind, this fact was either horrific or pretty darn cute.