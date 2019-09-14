A neighbor wandered over last weekend and observed that I was still going full-bore on my porch project.
He caught me in a triumphant moment. I was in the home stretch.
My incredibly long, wrap-around porch had been scraped, sanded, demildewed, derusted, primed and sealed with two top coats of paint. I’d now moved to the final step: restaining the flooring.
How long had I been at it? the neighbor asked
That was a stumper. I didn’t know. Forever?
About two months, said this eagle-eyed neighbor, exhibiting an acute sense of time’s passage.
This quantification of my labor hit me hard. If two months was reasonably correct, then I’d blown the entire summer.
No trips to the beach. No trashy novels. No weekend getaways.
And for what? A porch!
Much is made of the housing affordability crisis and the difficulty that young families and middle-income earners have in buying a place of their own in Napa, the Bay Area and virtually the entire coastal swath of California.
A bad situation, certainly.
But look at the upside: No house, no porch to maintain!
This is loopy logic, undoubtedly, but that’s what happens when you’ve spent too many weekends on a ladder, pampering an external part of your house that adds very little to domestic bliss or enhances our brief time on the planet.
Most of humanity is porchless. Most people who have one accept blemishes. They don’t descend into porch zealotry at the sight of flaking paint.
As it so happens, Cheryl and I are kindred spirits.
While I’ve been obsessing over a porch, she’s been equally consumed with furnishing our made-over living room.
She’s compiled an impressive collection of fabric and leather samples for a new couch. Lamp shades get brought home, tried out, then returned. She prowls second-hand stores for end tables.
When those efforts run dry, she retreats to the back yard and her “meadow” project. That means mulching, sprinkling wild flower seeds, endless weeding and finessing the placement of rocks.
That’s right: rocks.
I don’t understand rock placement. Is it a Zen thing?
Yet, the amount of time she’s invested in her meadow pales when compared to me and my porch.
What’s kept me going? I enjoy the financial savings that comes with a do-it-yourself project, but it’s more than that.
When I was a kid, I loved it when my dad would put on his khakis — a legacy from his army service in World War II — and tackle home chores.
Look, there’s Dad pushing the mower. And there’s Dad painting window screens so they don’t rust.
What a competent, take-charge dad I have!
Only he wasn’t particularly competent or take-charge. Rarely did he do maintenance. The two examples I’ve cited are the ONLY two examples that exist in my memory bank.
When my parents divorced, one of the charges leveled against Dad was that he didn’t lift a finger around the house and couldn’t be bothered to do much of anything to keep up the property.
Ouch!
I was embarrassed for my old man. Mom’s gripes were true.
At the same time, Dad had an excuse. Hadn’t we moved every few years?
Perhaps we hadn’t stayed in one house long enough for it to need maintenance?
This possibility allowed me to think better of my father. He would have tackled property upkeep if only we’d hung around longer.
That said, I can only wonder how Dad might have responded to a wrap-around porch of incredible length that was slowly sinking into decrepitude.
All I know is that I stepped up. And Mom would have been proud.