How quiet is my street most weekends? So quiet that cats have been known to wander onto the warm asphalt for a little snooze and not get flattened.
But not last weekend. Things were sizzling.
The big event was the outdoor wedding at the hilltop home across the street, the culmination of weeks of front yard landscaping, then a parade of trucks delivering party paraphernalia.
I’d been watching the buildup from my porch. When I say “watching,” I don’t mean sitting in a rocking chair.
Remember my porch painting project in early July? Well, here it is mid-August and I’m still at it.
How can that be? Am I lazy? Am I not putting in the weekend hours?
Not at all. The problem is that my wraparound porch is roughly the length of a football field, plus or minus 50 or 60 yards. Scraping and sanding and priming and dealing with rusty nails ate up gobs of time. Last weekend was to be the top coating of the porch ceiling before tackling the railings.
It’s a weird sensation to be on public display garbed in ratty paint shorts and T-shirt as a fancy shindig gathers momentum across the street.
Nattily dressed people in polished cars began filling up the street by early afternoon. As they walked to the house on the hill, they had to pass me.
Did they gawk? Wouldn’t you?
Keep moving, people. Nothing to see here. Just a worker man painting his porch.
Often I was so high on the ladder that they could only see me from the waist down. I presented as a pair of spindly white legs.
While the wedding was gearing up, two nearby homes, empty most weekends, also sprang to life. I could hear children at play and adults listening to jazz.
Closer yet, a home occupied by quiet grandparents was hosting grandchildren by their backyard pool. More squeals of children at play.
So much humanity having fun on a summer weekend. Good for them, I thought.
Yet, weekend painter men do not squeal or play jazz or parade up the street in their finery while holding crisply wrapped gifts.
No, they do not. They just paint and paint and get lost in their daydreams and wonder how so many spiders could have repopulated a porch that had been swept clean just the week before.
I was in the zone.
At one point Cheryl came around to announce that we were having a pool crisis. The water level had dropped four inches and would have dropped to empty if she hadn’t discovered the problem.
She displayed a plastic thingie that had broken in two.
Normally I’d have flipped out. Nothing like a pool meltdown to mess with my mind. But not this day. Cheryl had the matter in hand. I kept painting as she headed out to find a pool parts store.
I wrapped up early for the day. We were hosting friends for dinner and Cheryl needed kitchen support.
This hosting business was uncharacteristic for us, but very much in the social mainstream for our street on a Saturday in mid-August. I was impressed that we were mingling, too.
I swapped my paint clothes for clean shorts and a Turkey Trot T-shirt and scrubbed my arms and hands to remove paint splatter. My transformation from Painter Man to Wine Country Dude was complete.
I chilled a bottle of white wine to go with the salmon dinner. This seemed an appropriate thing to do, but a part of me, the Painter Man part, might have preferred a beer.