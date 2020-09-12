Napa Journal: What's that wild thing on my stoop?

I didn’t think so. I expected it would be sent to a rendering operation if it couldn’t be saved.

But this was a fine point not worth debating. Cheryl had been to Napa Wildlife Rescue’s website. She intended to turn the raccoon over to their vet. Maybe a life could be saved.

Good job, Cheryl. You were so on it!

Well, not THAT on it.

With just minutes to get to work herself, she’d awakened a neighbor and asked if he’d take the raccoon to the vet. And he’d agreed.

She’d gently loaded the groggy raccoon into a cardboard box using a shovel — no gloved hands for her — and passed him off to Noel who, still groggy himself, shot off with the raccoon in his car.

Vaya con dios, little raccoon guy.

We went through the Labor Day weekend not knowing the creature’s fate. Noel didn’t hold out much hope. That raccoon was in bad shape, he said.

On Tuesday, I called Napa Wildlife Rescue to try to get a status report.

A woman called back with sad news. The raccoon hadn’t been turned over by the vet for Wildlife Rescue to care for. Apparently the little guy hadn’t made it.