Napa Journal: When a restaurant won't let you dine inside

Except for a few brief trips to Fairfield and Petaluma, I hadn’t traveled beyond Napa County since February. By October, I should have been ready to bust out, right?
Not exactly. Not when a ribbon of anxiety is tightly wound around your spine.
But Cheryl would have none of it. October is your birthday month, she said. Time for a little trip.
I balked. We hadn’t celebrated her August birthday by hitting the road. Why mine?
Her answer is lost to history. All I know is that this month we headed for the north country.
Cheryl had booked two nights at a B&B in Mendocino — the quaint town, not the forest. Napa’s own Highway 128 takes you most of the way. When logging trucks begin to outnumber Teslas, you’re almost there.
Mendocino has one big thing going for it during a pandemic: Endless amounts of clean ocean air. Even so, COVID has done a number on the town’s tourist economy.
We counted a handful of closed stores and cafes. Most businesses have abbreviated days and hours of operation. No restaurant can serve you indoors.
I couldn’t reconcile why wind-blown Mendocino was stuck with the state’s most severe COVID restrictions — purple tier — when more populous, tourism-mad Napa was about to enjoy orange tier freedoms.
All I know is everyone in Mendo wore masks. If it was a ploy to calm tourists, it worked.
When we had last been to Mendocino almost 20 years ago, one of the high points was a cozy dinner at Cafe Beaujolais where I discovered panna cotta.
Our B&B on this trip happened to be two blocks from Cafe Beaujolais. We were committed to going back.
Only you can’t go back. That pre-COVID world is gone.
Everything on the cafe’s new reduced dinner menu is “to go.” You order after 4 p.m. from a side window, but they don’t crank up the kitchen until after 5. Your order is spit out the rear door, packaged in a sack of enviro-friendly clamshell containers.
That seemed workable, but where could we eat and avoid the end-of-day chill? We had access to only one indoor space — our tiny B&B room.
We scanned the garden behind Beaujolais. Among the scattered tables were a few sunny spots. If we didn’t dawdle, we could eat and be gone before darkness fell.
After we’d consumed our “smash burger” and fish tacos, I jumped up and activated our order for blackberry bread pudding with a dollop of ice cream.
Fifteen minutes later, warmed bread pudding in a clamshell and ice cream in its own sealed cup got handed out the backdoor. By then, Cheryl had followed the sun to a new table.
This outdoor dining experience was perfectly fine. We scurried out of there for a walk along the cliffs as the sun sank yellow, then fiery red, below the ocean’s distant edge. Evening walks in Napa were never as dramatic as this.
The sea air and change of scenery had apparently exhausted us. We were in bed by 8 and slept nearly 12 hours. We had no choice. Mendocino was effectively on night lockdown.
We walked a lot the next day while scoping out dinner spots, but nothing felt right. Not the restaurants with tables under fancy tents or stuck in cramped alleyways. Did we dare do Cafe Beaujolais again?
We arrived later than the day before. The October sun was already low in the sky. Noting that the garden was without heaters or lights, I feared we’d soon be eating in a little Siberia.
So we improvised. While Cheryl sipped wine in the waning light, I ran, literally, back to the B&B and snared her puffer jacket and a lap blanket.
The garden was emptying out of other diners as the food arrived: beef ragu with housemade fettuccini and a Cubano pulled pork sandwich, followed by a slice of coconut cream pie.
Pie is delightful under any circumstance, even when the sun has disappeared and an end-of-day silence has descended. As we snuggled in the gloaming, we felt very happy.
This was not the candle-lit dinner of 20 years ago. Instead of indoor luxury, we were huddled at a picnic table in the dark.
This wasn’t what we’d imagined dining in Mendocino would be like. It turned out to be better.
