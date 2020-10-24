Napa Journal: When a restaurant won't let you dine inside

All I know is everyone in Mendo wore masks. If it was a ploy to calm tourists, it worked.

When we had last been to Mendocino almost 20 years ago, one of the high points was a cozy dinner at Cafe Beaujolais where I discovered panna cotta.

Our B&B on this trip happened to be two blocks from Cafe Beaujolais. We were committed to going back.

Only you can’t go back. That pre-COVID world is gone.

Everything on the cafe’s new reduced dinner menu is “to go.” You order after 4 p.m. from a side window, but they don’t crank up the kitchen until after 5. Your order is spit out the rear door, packaged in a sack of enviro-friendly clamshell containers.

That seemed workable, but where could we eat and avoid the end-of-day chill? We had access to only one indoor space — our tiny B&B room.

We scanned the garden behind Beaujolais. Among the scattered tables were a few sunny spots. If we didn’t dawdle, we could eat and be gone before darkness fell.

After we’d consumed our “smash burger” and fish tacos, I jumped up and activated our order for blackberry bread pudding with a dollop of ice cream.