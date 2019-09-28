Call me obtuse, but I thought I was healthy. I missed the warning signs.
Wednesday at the paper was normal enough. I functioned, but felt a mental weariness. Or did I? My mind is such a turbulent stew, it’s hard to pinpoint these things.
At home that night, I definitely felt off. If this keeps up, what do I do? See a doctor?
Only it didn’t keep up. Come Thursday morning, I trotted off to work as if my malaise of the previous day had been a delusion.
In retrospect, a bad decision. While I dithered and convinced myself I was doing OK, millions of bacteria were multiplying and remultiplying in their march toward total Courtney takeover.
At mid-morning Cheryl texted me: “How you holding up?”
“A little woozy, but OK,” I replied.
In fact, I was going down for the count. I was having trouble focusing. I felt a great weight pressing down on my brain.
When I marched into our 3 p.m. news meeting, I acted as if things were just peachy.
Why the pretense? Maybe I didn’t want the lions to identify me as the weak one and cull me from the herd.
I threw in the towel at 3:30 and called my doctor. Can anyone help me? Today.
I lucked out. There had been a cancellation.
It didn’t take long for a diagnosis. I had blood and white blood cells in my urine. A bacterial infection if ever there were one.
In one glorious swoop, I went from Register to doctor’s office to CVS to home to popping an antibiotic in two hours’ time. I gulped it down as if my life depended on it.
When Cheryl got home, she was stunned. How had I gone from “woozy” to pill-popping so fast?
That night I slept badly. In a super-woozy state, I texted my boss at 7 a.m. Me no come in. Sorry.
For me, a sick day is a rare thing. The mere fact that I was at home alone on a Friday was discombobulating.
I tried to sleep the morning away, but my mind was racing. I could not shut it down.
In that situation, I probably did what many of you would have done. I got out the vacuum and did a little tidying up.
Why not?
Then I swallowed another pill, ate lunch and slept for three hours.
I emerged from my nap suffused with feelings of tranquility. I looked around at my surroundings — my house, my yard, my wife who would soon return — and felt abundant appreciation.
There was so much to be thankful for. I’d come back from the precipice. Modern medicine was doing its job. My obit wouldn’t be written this day.
Having sneaky bacteria knock me to my feet had been humbling. If I’d been carrying around even a trace of hubris before, not now.
I remained a mellower, more beatific human being all weekend. If this kept up, I might someday qualify for sainthood.
How did Cheryl regard the new me? An improvement, to be sure. She didn’t have to weather snippy rejoinders.
I returned to work on Monday bearing little resemblance to the zombie who had walked out of there the previous Thursday. I was unreasonably happy.
Several coworkers said I hadn’t looked sick the week before. Seriously? And you call yourselves astute reporters?
Did the New Me last? Of course he didn’t.
Arriving home Monday night, I thought I heard Cheryl rummaging around upstairs. When I checked things out, I made a troubling discovery.
This wasn’t Cheryl. We were sharing our house with a rat. And judging from the evidence, a rat who had been in residence for weeks.
Equanimity evaporated. I went to battle stations. Cheryl came home and joined me.
Several days have passed and we’re still fighting a rat war. Domestic bliss has been shattered. Ditto my mellow persona.
Until we can declare victory, no more Mr. Nice Guy.
(Next week: The Rat War)