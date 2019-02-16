Try 1 month for 99¢
Kevin Courtney

Kevin Courtney is city editor of the Napa Valley Register.

 J.L. Sousa, Register

A year ago this month my neck locked up. Practically overnight, I lost the ability to look over my shoulders. Even changing positions at night on my pillow became painful.

For four months I did nothing. I kept waiting for my problem to resolve itself.

Bodies heal, right? Only mine didn’t.

I became known as the Stiff Man.

Why would a neck suddenly lose its swivel? Had I stuck my journalist’s nose into situations where a nose ought not to go?

I waited until my annual physical to discuss my plight with a doctor. X-rays were ordered. Nothing too weird showed up. Get thee to a physical therapist, my doc ordered.

I wrote a column about me and physical therapy last July. After two weeks of gentle neck exercises and heat wraps, I reported uncertain results.

Maybe physical therapy was working. Maybe it wasn’t. Dark moods clouded my perceptions.

The therapist suggested a variety of reasons why a neck would suddenly acquire the flexibility of a pogo stick. They boiled down to poor posture. Was I slumping in front of my computer?

And what if I was? Are you telling me there’s another way to sit?

At my sixth and final session, she gave me a list of exercises that I could do at home, at work, anywhere, as long as I didn’t mind people looking at me funny.

I was to do them three times a day. If things improved, I could cut back.

I was gung ho at first. I twisted and tilted morning, noon and night. Using a rice pack warmed in a microwave, I applied heat while watching TV.

My neck responded, although not in an overnight, miraculous kind of way. It slowly became more limber. I could go long stretches during the day and not think about it.

Only at night, when my head lay on a pillow, did the limits of my “cure” reveal themselves. I couldn’t flip without pain.

I swapped one pillow for another. I tried sleeping with no pillow. Nothing helped much. That’s when Cheryl took pity and offered me her favorite pillow.

Yes, she has a favorite. It’s buried among the many that she piles up on her side of the bed.

It was a flimsy thing. More like a cotton wafer. It more properly belonged in a doll house.

But it was perfect. I could flip all night long without wincing.

Was I cured? Not exactly, but I was functionally a normal person. Anything you can do with your neck, I could do with mine, with just tinges of discomfort.

Not wanting to regress, I kept exercising, although not as regularly as before. In the name of efficiency, I began combining my neck twists and tilts with my pre-dawn jogging.

How does that even work?

It’s easy. While running, I repeatedly look over each shoulder as far as I can twist my head. Then I do head tilts.

These gyrations throw me off balance and cause me to zigzag, but it doesn’t matter. It’s the pre-dawn. There’s no traffic. Except for parked cars, I have the entire street to myself.

At first my combining running with neck work was discombobulating. It kind of ruined the joy I feel being at one with the night.

Then I got used to it. The first half mile is for my neck. The miles after that are for the rest of me.

I got a prescription last November for another six sessions of physical therapy, but I haven’t redeemed it. My neck is good-enough.

I’m not the only person aware of my path back to adequate functionality. Cheryl has also been observing.

Last week she asked for her pillow back.

Kevin can be reached at 707-256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.