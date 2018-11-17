Garages are notorious junk magnets. Unless you’re vigilant, they fill with everything but the vehicles for which they’re intended.
This is the case with my parking bay. I’ve had to park in the driveway since last spring.
And if you’re not careful, interior clutter is only the half of it. I speak of the surplus materials jammed up against the exterior back and sides of our garage.
Most of it is hidden from public view. This is Napa, after all, not Appalachia. We have our pride.
While I dislike our outdoor storage, I have gone years without doing much about it. I may scowl, but the heap keeps growing.
Inertia had me in its grip ... until the day we decided to have our house and garage exteriors painted.
Painters can’t paint walls hidden behind junk. Painters can’t erect ladders on piles of wood.
So began the great sorting.
I fished out a steel crib frame. The rest of the crib had been thrown away years ago after the spacing of its slats was determined to be unsafe.
Odder yet was the massive car rooftop carrier that Cheryl’s first-born had found on the streets of Chicago and used to haul his worldly possessions back to California. The battle-scarred carrier became an instant white elephant.
More problematic were two stacks of wood, thanks to Cheryl who is not one to discard perfectly good boards, even if cracked and malformed, for which there is no apparent future use. She believes that if you keep an object long enough, it will be reincarnated for some purpose to be revealed in the fullness of time.
The most peculiar object was an 8-foot diving board. It cracked during a swim party 10 years ago and had to be removed from its base for safety purposes.
For years Cheryl put the kibosh on getting rid of the board. At first she used it as a mud-free path to our compost bin. Later, after she’d relented, it seemed too big for a car trip to the dump.
It took me several weeks to clear everything for the painters. In the process, the quantity of junk seemingly exploded, creating an enormous debris field on parts of the yard that had been tidy.
Cheryl would have liked everything returned to its appointed heap once the painting was done.
I, however, sensed an opportunity. If we didn’t permanently declutter the garage zone now, then when?
The new paint job was spiffy, by the way. Exactly the same colors, but much sharper.
I can imagine a passerby taking a deep look and thinking, Someone must really love this place.
But not if inertia were to rule. Then that same passerby might say, What’s that? A DIVING BOARD?
I began whittling down the wood piles. The most mutilated boards went into the yard waste toters.
I was not unmindful that some of it would have made decent firewood had we not gotten rid of our wood-burning stove earlier this year.
But I was OK with that. After the nasty smoke of the past week from the massive Camp Fire in Butte County, I’m tired of wood smoke.
As for our non-wood accumulations, I sought a more elegant solution than cramming things into Cheryl’s Prius for dump runs. I began calling around for a hauler.
The first guy had me describe my half-dozen biggest items over the phone. That’a a $125 job, he said.
That seemed a little stiff, so I looked harder.
I caught the second guy as he was driving back from Upvalley on his way to the dump. He said he’d swing by and take a look.
Thirty minutes later he pulled up in a truck groaning with society’s castoffs. He scanned my stuff. Fifty dollars, he said.
Ten minutes later, he’d jammed everything onto his truck and was off.
I strolled around our garage. All the emptiness made me giddy.
Goodbye, diving board. Goodbye, enormous cargo carrier. Goodbye, junk.