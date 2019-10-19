I ask not for your pity, but my car and I have been going through some hard times since last spring’s garage ouster.
Overnight dew is my morning enemy. And the atmospheric dirt! It streaks like mud when I turn on the wipers. On many an early morning I struggle just to find the key hole.
I’ve been parking in the driveway for the usual reason: stuff that wouldn’t fit in the house needed a “temporary” home.
A dismembered floor-to-ceiling bookcase — a real monster — and a heap of books were given pride of place in my garage bay.
I consented to my temporary displacement. I’m a team player. What car can’t handle a little night air?
Only we never defined “temporary”? Would this be a month? A season? There was no telling.
I went through 16 months of outdoor parking five years ago when we added onto the back of our house. Now we’re involved in a living room makeover that isn’t quite wrapped up.
Once you decommission a parking bay to store a few things, all kinds of objects decide to join the party. Pool chemicals, bargain store whimsies, you name it.
As my bay filled up, there was barely a path to Cheryl’s car, which has never known a cold, wet night in its seven-year life.
Feeling a twinge of guilt, Cheryl once suggested that our vehicles could swap places. I appreciated the offer, but couldn’t imagine her newish Prius enduring what my battered Accord has suffered. In what moral universe would that be fair?
Having resigned myself to remaining in the driveway this winter, I considered buying an ice scraper.
Then, out of blue, came Cheryl’s offer to move my Honda back in. We’ll work on it this weekend, she said.
Given the tangle of stuff in my bay, I couldn’t imagine how this might work. Do we rent a PODS?
Cheryl, it seems, had a secret plan.
This plan did not involve throwing away much of anything. Instead, we’d make room by creating taller stacks.
Avert your eyes, Marie Kondo.
The bookcase lumber? It’s been levitated. The boxed books? They’re in a corner of her bay, towering over the Prius. I don’t want to see what happens in an earthquake.
While helping hoist things onto ever taller stacks, I pointed out candidates for recycling or discard. That box of ratty umbrellas that we NEVER use, for example.
Cheryl said I wasn’t being helpful. Culling was for another day.
We discovered boxes of books that my son had sent to us for safekeeping eight years ago. Did Dennis want them? He texted that he did. Someday.
Four hours later, my parking spot emerged from the jumble. A tight parking spot, but parkable if done with care.
I swept it clean, then ceremonially move the Accord in, proceeding ever so slowly as to not bump anything.
To my personal list of blissful things — a cake made with fresh coconut, the first sip of coffee in the morning, a crisp autumn morning — I would add one more. A garage parking spot.
My early departures for work this past week have been slick. No fighting off cold and damp and darkness. When I stride into the garage, lights on the garage door openers sense my presence and turn on.
I climb into my warm car with the ease of someone about to test drive a vehicle off a showroom floor.
To readers with jammed garages that no longer serve their original purpose, may I make a suggestion.
You can reclaim your old parking spot without the hassle of actually getting rid of stuff. Simply go vertical.
Your car will thank you.